Southland Sports Awards: Your Administrator of the Year finalists

Rex Capil is on the board at World Baseball Softball Confederation Oceania.

A wide range of finalists have been selected for the BDO Administrator of the Year award at this year’s ILT Southland Sports Awards.

The winners of all eight categories, along with this year’s Active Southland Services to Sport recipients, will be announced at the Ascot Park Hotel on June 9.

Recognised internationally as a respected and effective sports administrator, Rex Capil’s softball story started at Surrey Park in 1977 and currently sees him on the World Baseball Softball Confederation Oceania board as Oceania Softball VP, a role he’s held since 2013.

Capil was also reappointed in 2023 as the president of the Oceania Softball Confederation.

supplied Andy Magness is big into multisport.

The man behind the Fiordland Endurance and Adventure Racing Society, also known as the FEAR Society, Andy Magness has been on a mission to create high quality endurance and adventure racing opportunities for the Te Anau community.

His mentorship of the FEAR Youth team has seen it take on the iconic Godzone before setting its sights on pinnacle international events.

supplied Braydan Marsden loves a game of disc golf.

Tournament director Braydan Marsden has been pivotal in helping the ILT Southern Smash become the top event on the national disc golf calendar.

March’s event included 40 internationals and a Belgium film crew amongst a record field of 249 players, with the largest ever cash payout for a disc golf event in New Zealand.

supplied Ngarita Te Patu is an asset to the Southland BMX Club.

A driving force behind the major development of the Southland BMX Club’s new track at Invercargill’s Elizabeth Park, Ngarita Te Patu’s tenacity and passion for the sport and the community would be the envy of many sports.

As an unpaid administrator, Ngarita has secured funding and organised track builders and volunteer efforts to see the creation of a new world-class track for the club and the wider community.