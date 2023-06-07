Southland Sports Awards: Your Junior Sportsperson of the Year finalists

The One NZ Junior Sportsperson of the Year at the ILT Southland Sports Awards has featured many outstanding athletes over the years and 2023 is no exception.

The winners of all eight categories, along with this year’s Active Southland Services to Sport recipients, will be announced at the Ascot Park Hotel on June 9.

During the 2022/23 New Zealand Superbike Championships Cormac Buchanan dominated the 300 SuperSport category, claiming every pole position and finishing the campaign unbeaten.

He also won the 600 SuperSport title against the most experienced riders in the country and has now headed back to Europe to compete in the Red Bull Rookies Cup and Junior GP world championship.

During the qualification period, Alex Crosbie twice won the New Zealand Formula Ford Championship against the best up and coming motor racing talent in New Zealand.

He won the 2022 title in his rookie year while still a Year 11 student and then defended his title in 2023, adding his name to a trophy which includes names like Scott Dixon, Shane van Gisbergen and Liam Lawson.

One of the most exciting young talents in New Zealand clay target shooting, Charliese Erskine recently claimed 12 medals and four titles, including the Junior Champion of Champion, at the Australian skeet championships.

A multiple South Island and New Zealand title winner, Charliese is aiming for the world skeet championships being held in Texas in October.

With four national titles to his credit, Marshall Erwood was the top under 19 rider at the New Zealand track cycling championships.

On the road he claimed silver in the national road champs and a bronze at the national criterium event.

He backed all that up with four titles at the Oeania track champs, underlining his selection for the world junior track cycling championships later this year.

As captain of the Southland under 18 mixed touch team, Rico Fisher was a key part of the team’s charge to the national title.

Rico was also named in the New Zealand under 18 mixed team and was the Metro under 18 rugby player of the year.

Considered one of the top under 16 swimmers in the country, Joseph Koroiadi has had an impressive past 12 months including selection on the long list for the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games.

Along with silver medals in the 50m backstroke and 200m individual medley in the under 16 age group at the New Zealand short course championships, Joseph has a number of Southland open records to his name.

After being part of the Otago Sparks wider training squad and captaining the Otago under 19 cricket team at the national tournament in January, Louisa Kotkamp was selected for the New Zealand team for the inaugural ICC under 19 women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa where the team made the semi-finals.

Over the eligibility period Jon Rawiri Madoc has been a force on the national Brazilian jiu-jitsu scene, winning a range of divisions across both youth and adult grades at events in Auckland, Tauranga, Christchurch and Queenstown.

The 18-year-old has competed internationally in Australia and Tahiti and has a bright future in combat sports.

For the second year in a row, Levi Stout was crowned the overall winner of the national disc golf tour.

He won multiple national level events throughout 2022 and 2023, consistently placing in the top three, and was lining up a maiden appearance at the world junior championships in the United States.