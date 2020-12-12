Life turns full circle for respected Nelson motoring firm Dayman’s

In the motor vehicle retail industry, strong family values can mean everything. It's how customer trust can develop, and these relationships can continue over several generations.

An outstanding example is Nelson-based Dayman's, a long-serving family business that operates four motor vehicle franchises within the Nelson region.

The company was established 1965 by Peter and Pixie Dayman. For the past 26 years it has been under the control of Peter's son Garry, who is general manager. And now it is Garry's son Scott who is moving up the corporate ladder at this popular and respected Nelson business, taking up the reins as sales manager.

A special feature of this progress into the third generation of Dayman family involvement is a change back to the company's original name. When it was first established 55 years ago it was known simply as Dayman's. Then in 2007 this was changed to Nelson Bays Motor Group, reflecting the fact that the business' shareholding had broadened to involve partners outside the Dayman family.

But now, in a move that coincides with a return to 100 per cent business ownership by the Dayman family, the company's name has been changed back to Dayman's.

"We've had an immense amount of positive feedback regarding the return to the original company name," says Garry Dayman.

"There are many long-time customers who knew my father and mother, and obviously for that reason they've always known our business as Dayman's anyway. It proves that in our business, stability and honesty counts for everything. That's why we really value family values."

Dayman's services four new vehicle franchises. It has held the Nissan franchise since 1996, Suzuki and Subaru since 1997, and has recently added MG as a replacement for Australian brand Holden.

Each franchise has its own showroom space in central Nelson, with parts and service, and used vehicles, located right next door. And to add to the complete motor vehicle operation, Dayman's also owns a nearby Mobil service station on Collingwood St.

Dayman's multi-franchise dealer operation means the company can offer a suitable vehicle for everyone, says Scott.

"We offer SUVs, passenger cars, utes, all-wheel drive vehicles, luxury vehicles, and hybrid and electric vehicles. There's a range of vehicles available to suit different life stages and all walks of life."

An outstanding example is Nissan which offers a full range of SUVs of all sizes, utes, one of the world's leading EVs in the Leaf, and for the seriously sports-minded, the GT-R supercar.

Meanwhile there's Suzuki which is recognised as the world's leading manufacturer of small cars and which produces vehicles ranging from the very small Celerio hatch and Ignis small SUV, through to small-medium product including the Vitara and S-Cross.

Subaru offers exclusively all-wheel drive passenger vehicles including the Impreza, WRX, XV, Outback and Forester, with the XV and Forester also available as e-Boxer hybrids.

And the newest brand is MG, which currently has New Zealand's least expensive electric vehicle, the ZS EV, among its range of highly affordable hatchbacks and SUVs.

Pop into the dealership, meet the team, and have a look at what's on offer. For more information visit www.daymans.co.nz, or call them on 03 546 9232.