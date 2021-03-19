Boutique hotel a rare opportunity to invest in a top destination

Distinctive design sets the hotel and apartments apart, with a brick façade and terracotta-tiled roofs lending the buildings a harmonious English style.

Stylish, modern, filled with character and sporting a host of onsite amenities, one of New Zealand's top boutique hotels is on the market as a going concern—presenting a rare opportunity to invest in a thriving and growing region.

The hotel has been operating under the Grand Mercure brand as part of the Accor portfolio, and is part of the larger development where guests and permanent residents enjoy a relaxed lifestyle in an attractive, landscaped setting featuring a lake and a village green.

The two-storey hotel is located on Point Road, just a short drive away from both Nelson's airport and the city centre. It enjoys prime views over the Waimea inlet and Tasman Bay, with Tahunanui beach close by.

Distinctive design sets the hotel and apartments apart, with a brick façade and terracotta-tiled roofs lending the buildings a harmonious English style. This is enhanced by careful consideration to every aspect of design and materials, which include hardwood wharf beams, hand-made bricks, and bespoke timber joinery.

SUPPLIED The hotel was completed in 2004, combining a timeless classic style with low maintenance.

Measuring 787 square meter on a land area of 1,049 sqm, the hotel comprises 20 rooms, all on a single title, as well as a two-bedroom managers cottage (with its own title). Guests can enjoy full access to third-party facilities, including an established restaurant and bar (now being refurbished) a solar-heated swimming pool at shared cost; cottage-style gardens and a village green; a gym (also at shared cost); ample free car parking; on-site jeweller, Paul Harris; and a hairdresser and beauty salon.

The agreement with Accor has reached its renewal date, however Accor has expressed a strong desire to continue its association with the property. Investors now have the opportunity to acquire the freehold interest and going concern, purchase as a hands off bricks and mortar investment with a lease to the current operator, or buy land, building, going concern and operate yourself.

Although Covid has had a big impact on tourism with overseas tourists not currently able to visit after New Zealand closed its borders, that situation is certain to change after vaccinations are completed and restrictions ease. In addition, Nelson, known as New Zealand's sunshine capital, remains one of the most popular holiday destinations for Kiwis, drawn by vibrant culture and arts, a thriving food and wine scene with cafes, restaurants, and wineries, and some of the country's best natural landscapes to explore. Beaches, rivers, lakes and mountains, are all within easy reach.

As the marketing agents comment, it's "a place where affordable living meets city working, where connection breeds creativity and innovation, and where there is time for life balance to become a reality.

"This is a rare opportunity that will be of interest to potential buyers, those with an investment in the hospitality industry, or the Nelson region."

For more information, contact Nick Thompson, of JLL Hotels and Hospitality New Zealand, 027 600 4712; or Harry Fergusson, 027 844 9336; or see: https://property.jll.nz/hotel-sale/monaco/grand-mercure-hotel-25254.