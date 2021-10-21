Study shows help and hope for early stages of Alzheimer’s disease

A leading geriatric medicine specialist is urging awareness of an early stage of Alzheimer's that can be easily mistaken for ordinary age-related forgetfulness.

A leading geriatric medicine specialist is urging New Zealanders to be aware of an early phase of Alzheimer's disease, often referred to as Mild Cognitive Impairment. This phase presents as difficulties with memory, language, thinking and judgement, which seem greater than normal age-related changes.

Mild Cognitive Impairment is the stage of Alzheimer's disease between the expected cognitive decline of normal ageing and the more serious decline of dementia. It can easily be mistaken for ordinary age-related forgetfulness.

Alzheimer's disease starts very gradually, as lapses in memory and mild confusion, progressing to more significant memory loss and changes in language skills, personality and behaviour.

Associate Professor Michael Woodward is a globally recognised specialist in geriatric medicine and a fellow of the Australian and New Zealand Society for Geriatric Medicine. He says the most effective way to manage Alzheimer's disease is with a combination of lifestyle changes and medication.

"Acting early, by recognising symptoms in the early stage of Alzheimer's disease and speaking to a GP or pharmacist, can help New Zealanders ensure the condition is correctly identified and managed appropriately, to prolong its potential progression into dementia."

Recent research has also helped to provide hope for patients diagnosed with this early stage of Alzheimer's disease.

The first independently run, peer reviewed, EU-funded clinical trial investigating the effects of the nutritional drink Souvenaid® in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment, also known as Early Stage Alzheimer's Disease, has been published in the peer-reviewed publication Alzheimer's & Dementia®: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

The results confirmed for the first time that a nutritional intervention has been clinically proven to help sustain memory and cognition in the long term when taken daily over three years.

The findings conclude that a daily intake of Souvenaid - a specific combination of fatty acids, vitamins and other nutrients available in New Zealand via GPs and pharmacists - is clinically proven to slow the progression of memory and cognitive decline by 60 per cent in early Alzheimer's disease, including Mild Cognitive Impairment.

The clinical data also indicated that Souvenaid reduced brain shrinkage by 33 per cent and reduced the loss of everyday task performance by 45 percent.

Importantly, the findings of the LipiDiDiet Study, which addresses the impact of nutritional lipids on cognitive performance in aging, Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia, showed Souvenaid can help sustain memory and cognitive performance, the ability to think and perform everyday tasks, as well as reduce brain shrinkage in people with the earliest stage of Alzheimer's disease in the long term.

The study confirmed the benefit of starting early and showed sustained benefits over three years.

"These results are incredibly important because currently there are no approved treatment options for Mild Cognitive Impairment in New Zealand," says Woodward.

Around two-thirds of people with dementia have Alzheimer's disease. Anyone who thinks a loved one may have symptoms of early Alzheimer's disease should contact their healthcare professional for further advice, to receive a diagnosis and commence appropriate management.

Souvenaid is available in New Zealand from select pharmacies and can be found online.

