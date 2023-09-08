AirAsia X and Stuff Malaysia Giveaway Terms and Conditions

Information on how to enter and the prize(s) form part of these terms and conditions. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

ELIGIBILITY: Employees and their immediate families of Stuff Limited and Air Asia Group, associated sponsors and their immediate families are not eligible to enter. The competition is available to New Zealand residents only.

HOW TO ENTER: Enter all required details into the entry form. One entry per person only.

DATES: The competition closes on August 29, 2023 and the prize draw will take place on September 6, 2023.

PRIZE: A return flight from Auckland, New Zealand to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for one person with AirAsia X. The prize includes a single Premium Flatbed with 40 kg baggage allowance, one meal, unlimited change of date/time, Xpress baggage delivery, boarding and check-in, and baggage delay and one-hour on-time guarantee protection by Tune Protect.

PRIZE DELIVERY: The prize will be delivered via electronic mail once confirmed with AirAsia X.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: The winner will be contacted using details provided. If a winner cannot be contacted within three days the promoter Stuff and AirAsia X reserves the right to redraw the prize.

THE PROMOTER: is Stuff Ltd of Level 7/4 Williamson Avenue, Grey Lynn, Auckland 1021, in conjunction with AirAsia X of Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in the Sepang District of Selangor.

NO CORRESPONDENCE: The Promoter’s decision regarding the Winners is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

NOT REDEEMABLE: The prize is not transferable, exchangeable nor redeemable for cash.

INFORMATION: By entering the Competition, winners agree to their names and/or photographs maybe being used by promotional partners AirAsia X for promotional and publicity purposes.

OWNERSHIP OF ENTRIES: Competition entries become the property of Stuff Limited, which will keep the personal information it holds about entrants confidential and will not disclose it to third parties.

DATABASE: By agreeing “yes” on the entry form to receiving promotional information, entrants to the Competition permit Stuff Limited and AirAsia X to enter their personal information into a database for the purpose of contacting them directly about any of The Sunday Star Times and other Stuff publications or promotional partner’s special offers, samples and other promotions Pursuant to the Privacy Act 1993, entrants have the right to access and correct any personal information.