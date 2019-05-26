Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker welcomes third daughter Michaela

Kiwi boxing star Joseph Parker and his partner Laine are celebrating the birth of their third child - and for the third time Parker has missed the birth.

At about 7pm on Saturday Parker posted an image of his new daughter, Michaela Florence Parker, wrapped in a pink and grey onesie, wearing a "Parker" team beanie, on his Instagram account.

The 27-year-old former heavyweight champion and partner Laine now have three girls under the age of 3, with Elizabeth, two, and Shiloh, 10 months, already making up their family.

However, Parker was not able to be there for the birth as he is in Las Vegas after just starting a training camp, this month, with trainer Kevin Barry.

An almost identical picture of Parker's second daughter Shiloh, dressed in the same outfit as her little sister was posted on Parker's Instagram last year.

PHOTOSPORT Joseph Parker and holding his eldest daughter Elizabeth.

Parker missed the birth of Shiloh, while he was preparing for his loss to Dillian Whyte.

At the time of Shiloh's birth Parker said it "sucked" he was going to miss the experience again.

"It's tough that I'm not there to help my partner. But she is very understanding and supportive. She realises that I'm not doing this only for myself, I'm doing it for my family and it's going to pay off for the future once we are set up for life.

"The good thing is she has her family and my family helping which makes it a lot easier."