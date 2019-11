A sport star with name suppression has appeared at the Manukau District Court on drugs charges

A high-profile sportsman has been charged with possessing methamphetamine and has appeared in court.

The man, aged in his 30s, has been given interim name suppression and appeared at the Manukau District Court on Friday.

His occupation on the police charge sheet was listed as "professional sportsman".

If found guilty, the maximum sentence he could receive is life in prison.

The man is due back in court next week.