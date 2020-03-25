Coronavirus: the business of sport is left exposed as Covid-19 takes hold

Warriors CEO Cameron George speaking to media about what the new Covid-19 updates mean for the NRL team.

When it comes to sports, broadcast rights and those negotiating them, the "head comes off and the pumpkin goes on".

That's the way one senior television industry figure likes to explain the rapid escalation of rights values in Australia over the past decade and a half, a boom that turned football codes like the NRL into billion-dollar businesses but which has now left them terribly exposed.

The NRL's five-year deals with broadcast partners ballooned from $500 million in 2007 to $1.025bn in 2012 and $1.8bn in 2016, its salary cap sky rocketing from $3.3m in 2005 to $9.8m this year.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg (L) and ARLC Chairman Peter Vlandys (R) speak to the media during an NRL press conference amid the Covid-19 pandemic

In the AFL, the rise has been similarly steep: up from a $780m contract in 2007 to $1.25bn in 2011 and then a six-year, $2.508bn windfall that began in 2017.

Cricket has also been swimming in broadcast rivers of gold from home and abroad, with its domestic television revenue jumping thanks to its six-year $1.182bn deal struck with Seven West Media and Foxtel only weeks after the sandpaper scandal in 2018, up from the $590m over five years it signed off on with Nine and Network 10 in 2013.

The music may be about to stop, with sports turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic and the global shutdown of competition, but television executives will tell you a slowing of rights value increases has been coming for some time.

Colin Smith, the managing director of Global Media and Sports, says the "cord cutting" for pay television and the drop in viewership of sport on free-to-air television had already made it hard to envisage rights fees continuing to climb, labelling coronavirus as "the straw that broke the camel's back".

Rugby Australia Chief Executive Raelene Castle has been in on-going discusses about broadcast rights

"The idea that broadcast rights can continue to defy gravity and continue to go northwards significantly is unlikely," Smith said.

"This has been a huge wake-up call globally [on] the fragility of the sports system. It is totally dependent on broadcast rights.

"Sports have not built in many cases a fortress to protect themselves from major downfall. The classic example is the NRL.

"And it's not only the sport itself – I think you could see the disappearance of some clubs out of this because the AFL and the NRL will not be able to fund all the accumulating losses of the underperforming clubs.



"The whole issue is the driver of professional sport has been sports media rights and I don't think that's necessarily been realised by the Australian public, how the vibrancy of our professional sports system is dependent on that."

One of the first major indicators of a shift in thinking by broadcasters was when Nine chief executive Hugh Marks in 2016 ruled out the network paying more to retain its decades-long association with cricket, a position supported by the investment bank that was advising the company as it was losing an estimated $40m a year televising the sport.

Such remarks before a rights negotiation have tended to be dismissed by the sports as the usual rhetoric aimed at tempering expectations but in that case Nine, now the publisher of this masthead, did walk away from cricket and picked up the rights to the Australian Open tennis instead.

Cricket Australia still got its bumper pay day, although there is widespread agreement among industry figures that Seven and Foxtel paid too much.

Foxtel, majority owned by News Corp, has been the primary driver of rights deals going through the roof in Australia but even before sport skidded to a halt around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was swimming in $2.3bn of debt, confronting subscriber churn from its core pay television service and had lost 30,000 paying customers from its streaming device, Kayo Sports, over the summer.

As former News Corp chairman and chief executive John Hartigan told The Sydney Morning Herald last week, the pockets of the free-to-air networks are now nowhere near as deep as they once were, and the "landscape was ripe" now for a drop-off in broadcast fees.

The NRL will face financial woes as the big business of sport is threatened by Covid-19.

With an entity such as Foxtel needing the NRL and AFL as much as the football codes need it, Hartigan has suggested the codes and broadcast partners contemplate new long-term agreements with television partners that may be of lesser overall value but would provide more financial certainty in these perilous times.

In the NRL's case, the governing body had flagged opening talks for its next broadcast deal, due to begin in 2023, midway through this year, with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys and NRL commercial manager Andrew Abdo flying to the United States last month to meet with executives from streamers like Amazon Prime, Facebook and Google, as well as Fox Corp supremo Lachlan Murdoch.

Suddenly, with the competition shut down, they are talking to the broadcasters on very different and more urgent terms.

"Anybody who thinks the structure post COVID-19 is going to be the same is wrong," Smith said.

"It's going to mean salaries will have to be looked at, and that includes player salaries. It will mean that some non-viable clubs will be challenged. [Sports are] going to have to re-think their business models.

"The other thing that drives sports media rights is competitive tension. Who is going to be at the table to compete on this? Everyone in the global sports ecosystem has been severely affected.

"The whole system is really under threat and it brings to stark reality the whole dependence of the sports system on sports rights."

