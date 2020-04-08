Canterbury pro basketballers launch at-home guide to the game

Canterbury Rams player Joe Cook-Green at his home in lock down doing online learning programmes for youngsters to learn ball skills.

If you've ever dreamed of being a pro baller, now's your shot.

One of the country's premier basketball team, the Canterbury Rams, is teaching amateur players to dribble, shoot, dunk and rebound in a series of home videos filmed by some of the top players in the league.

The Rams in the Backyard online program launched last Friday, offering weekly home workouts including strength and conditioning training, injury prevention and a range of basketball skills, drills and challenges.

Players, who are in lockdown around the country due to coronavirus, have filmed a series of workouts on their cellphones to teach junior athletes the ropes, and planned to update the site with weekly motivational videos to keep participants on track.

Participants would also gain access to a group Facebook page where they could post their own clips and ask for feedback and tips from their favourite players, Canterbury Rams marketing and events manager Matt Hannen said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Canterbury Rams player Joe Cook-Green is helping with online learning programmes for youngsters to learn basketball skills.

Having one-on-one interaction with athletes at the top of their game could help inspire younger players to keep active and play sport while they were stuck at home, he said. Enrolment costs $20 a month and can be made on the Canterbury Rams website.

Canterbury Rams player Joe Cook-Green said an example of a drill was having participants practice 20 dribbles on each hand at speed.

Cook Green moved to Christchurch as a teenager to attend Cashmere High School and be part of the Mainland Eagles Basketball Academy.

He started his career with the Rams and was heavily involved in both the Rams Mentoring and Rams In Schools coaching programs before pursuing an American college career, returning to his former team this month.

Hannen said the programme was available to anyone who wanted to improve their ball skills, or any Rams fans who wanted a chance to chat with players in a more causal setting, but it was geared towards junior basketballers.

Players had set up make-shift workout and training facilities at home, and were dedicated to keeping in peak condition to start the next season, but not having the team building exercises or being able to run drills together had thrown a spanner in the works.

Strength and conditioning coaches were distributing individual work-out plans as normal, but there was a much greater focus on self-motivation to make sure they were done.

The National Basketball League's 2020 season for both men and women has been postponed. Basketball New Zealand said in a statement in late March the League was hoping to resume a modified season in either late May or June but would follow government guidelines.