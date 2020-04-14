Jason McKenzie: What can you control? What is important?

Academy Southland programme manager Jason McKenzie had been selected in the role of mental skills coach for the New Zealand Olympic team this year. [File photo].

Jason McKenzie has long provided an ear for athletes as they work their way through various setbacks and disappointments.

However, in recent weeks McKenzie himself had to deal with his own disappointment as his Olympic dream is put on hold.

The Invercargill-based mental skills coach was preparing for the biggest assignment of his working career this year.

He was appointed in a psychology role with the New Zealand Olympic team for the campaign in Toyko in July.

However, like the athletes he works with, McKenzie was disappointed to find out the 2020 Olympics had been put on hold for 12 months because of coronavirus.

McKenzie admits he's an optimistic thinker, so right up until the day that this year's Olympics were called off he remained hopeful of heading to Tokyo in July.

"Right up until they said 'no', I was thinking it will happen and it will be a great opportunity. For me it was the same thing as the athletes, 'what can I control here, what is important'. It is those skills I talk to the athletes about."

After the New Zealand Olympic Committee confirmed his role would not be re-advertised and instead would transfer into next year, McKenzie quickly found a positive in the delay.

He said the extra time would allow him to build better relationships with the athletes. That had already started as they work through supporting athletes in uncertain times.

To be appointed in such a role was humbling, McKenzie said.

"The thing I am most proud of is, I've been able to do it from [Southland]. It's something I talk to the athletes about, you can make it from here."

McKenzie works with athletes and officials from the junior level - through his role as Academy Southland manager - to the elite and he said they had generally handled recent disappointments well.

"People are struggling, but the whole community is struggling."

"What I've noticed across this is that, in general terms, the athletes that are getting things cancelled, and missing out on stuff, are actually OK, because it is happening for everybody."

"Yes, there is that grief process around the fact that, 'I've been training for this, this is my one chance of being an under-19 competitor at that level', all that stuff. So there's definitely a bit of a grieving process to go through that."

The constant mindset message from McKenzie to athletes over the years was not to get caught up in working towards the outcome or result.

"We know we are not supposed to focus on the outcome, but our brain does. So now we've taken the outcome away totally for a while, so what do we focus on?

"That's when the athletes actually look at who you are. We talk about people's why, and purpose, this is a really good time to actually focus on it.

"It's what we suggest athletes do all the time, but now it's a reality."