Gold medal-winning Paralympian cyclist Laura Thompson battles with Covid-19

Laura Thompson is urging people to "stay at home and save lives" as she opened up on her own battle with Covid-19.

Gold medal-winning Paralympian cyclist Laura Thompson is urging people to "stay at home and save lives" as she deals with her own battle with Covid-19.

Thompson is 12 weeks pregnant and has confirmed she has tested positive for Covid-19, along with her partner and his parents.

Her partner's mother has spent time in hospital on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. Thompson wants others to take note of the impact.

"We took every precaution in this house and the virus was contracted through community transmission. We have no idea where she got it," Thompson shared online.

READ MORE:

* 'Heartbreaking' as grandmother meets new grandchild through a window

* Coronavirus: Sophie Pascoe says postponing Paralympic Games is 'right thing to do'

* 'At least you can hear their voices': Grandparents prepare for lockdown

"I wanted to share this because I see a few people 'bending' the rules to interact through the lockdown or saying things about the lockdown ending early. Just don't."

"This virus is devastating in so many ways. If your loved ones are sick they lie in hospital alone, you can't visit them, you can't do anything."

Thompson carved out an impressive cycling career which included attending the 2012 Summer Paralympics as the tandem sighted pilot for Phillipa Gray.

They won three medals; one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

At the 2016 Summer Paralympics, she was the sighted pilot for Emma Foy, winning one silver and one bronze medal.

Thompson said having Covid-19 had an impact on everyone in the family.

"If like us, you have kids they go through it all, they can't go to the park or stay with family, they witness it all and you can't even hug them as you risk infecting them.

Thompson conceded it was good news when her partner tested positive because it meant to she was able to give him a big hug.

She stressed for people to take the Covid-19 seriously.

"You may be one of the many who experience minor symptoms but someone won't be, some other family will have to endure what we are going through.

"Look after your communities, your families and our most vulnerable and stay home. Don't even go to the supermarket unless you have to."