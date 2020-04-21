Coronavirus: Competitive sport could return under Level 2

Sports Minister Grant Robertson said some competitive sports may return under Covid-19 Level 2.

Work by government officials is under way to ensure "some forms" of competitive sport can resume once the country goes into Level 2, Robertson told TVNZ's Q&A programme .

More information about when community and club rugby will return is due in the coming days.

Stuff understands New Zealand Rugby will release further information about what rugby will look like under Covid-19 Level 3 and Level 2, and how plans are progressing for the resumption of the Super Rugby season.

The country is in Alert Level 4, with a move to Level 3 to take place at 11.59pm on Monday.

Professional sports are ruled out under Level 3, and further guidelines about what can take place are due to be released later this week.

"﻿I'd like to think in Alert Level 2 we can look at certainly competitive sports of some forms coming back," Robertson said.

"But we've got to work that process through with the public health people...[to] make sure we've got a situation where it's safe both for the people involved and the wider community."

Under Level 2 restrictions on social gathering will still be in place.

According to the Sport NZ Sport and recreation activity guidelines, physical distancing is still required. and groups of no more than 100 indoors and no more than 500 outdoors can congregate.

Robertson said it may be an opportunity for sport to resume on television.

"They may not have the crowds they had, but I'm certainly hoping we'll see them on our screens before too long," he said.

"As a huge sports fan and as Sports Minister... I'm keen to see that happen."

According to the guidelines, more work is being done around contact sports, but other sports like water activities, can still go ahead.

Non-contact sports will be able to go ahead in both indoor and outdoor facilities, while adhering to proper health recommendations.

The guidelines also say public facilities will be open under Level 2.

As for Level 3, some sports and recreation activities will increase, with golf expecting confirmation the sport can go ahead under strict rules. But there are complexities across a wide range of activities, which are still being worked through at government level.