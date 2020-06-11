Proposal on 'land-grab' provisions labelled disappointing by racing supporters

A select committee released its recommendations on the Racing Bill on Monday.

Racing supporters are disappointed that provisions which would legalise the sale of struggling clubs and the pocketing of its profits by its governing body have not been removed from a select committee's proposal on the Racing Bill.

The committee, tasked with examining New Zealand's racing laws, released its proposals in a report on Monday, listing several recommendations on key policy areas, including betting, animal welfare and intellectual property.

But, it was their stance on the sale of surplus land that did not sell well with racing commentators.

Under the legislation, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR), the industry's governing body, and the Racing Minister, can decide which clubs to close, sell and, after paying off outstanding creditors, pocket the profits.

The select committee's report made no changes to these provisions, but recommended a negotiated process, including consideraton of its use to the community, and an appeal in high court if racing clubs are forced to close.

Veteran racing administrator and former NZTR chairman, Murray Acklin, said he was disappointed the "land-grab" provisions had got this far in the bill process.

He has been fighting to remove anything legalising the sale of club lands from the legislation since it was introduced last year.

The bill, set up for a new regime of the industry to sustain its future and financial sustainability, will not benefit New Zealand's racing sector, he said.

"The whole principal of acquiring land in a compulsory manner is contrary to the principal of national justice," Acklin said.

"It is certainly not a New Zealand way or ways of a democratic country where clubs are entitled to own land in a freehold capacity."

The extra processes proposed by the committee to accommodate the land grab will be exhausting for clubs as they fight tooth and nail to stay open, and cost them thousands of dollars, he said.

The proposed changes to the bill still needs to be agreed to by Parliament to become law and will be presented in a second reading next soon.

Acklin said the governing body can force the closure of a club by removing them from the season's racing calendar and begin the process of acquiring their land.

Avondale Racecourse in Auckland is one of 13 venues that has been left out of the draft 20/21 racing calendar and could face a bleak future if the bill is passed in Parliament.

"Avondale sits on a $300 million piece of land, they will try everything in their power to get it and distribute its profits the way they see fit.

"It is one of the best tracks in the country, yes their facilities are a little tired but with the city's population, it warrants Auckland having two race tracks. Once they take Avondale away, it can never be replaced."

Auckland horse trainer Vince Middledorp said the bill shouldn't have made any provisions to take land from clubs and the committee's report supporting it was "plain wrong".

"No compensation paid to the clubs if sold, it's completely contrary to people's property rights."

Acklin said he will wait and see how the bill progresses in Parliament but had slight hopes of the land-grab provisions being removed.

"It sets a dangerous precedent for any sport like golf or rugby, the governing body can acquire their land, sell them and do with it what they wish.

"It is a near-sighted and short term fix, I'm very surprised that it has got this far and it's a nail in the coffin to the industry."

NZTR chief executive Bernard Saundry said he thought the report reflected the hard work of the select committee under challenging circumstances.

It was critically important to have a fair and robust process around the area of venues, and the changes improved the Bill to make the process fair, he said.

Chairman of the select committee Darroch Ball has been reached for a comment.