Hell Pizza's first home to go, along with slice of Wellington's sports history

Gary Murdoch played his first game of squash at the Kelburn Squash Club in 1969 and with the club facing closure he might soon play his last there.

A passion which started around the summer of ‘69 will end with a bulldozer some time after the winter of Covid-19.

Gary Murdoch is 72 years old and still regularly plays squash at Wellington’s Club Kelburn, behind the tennis courts, tucked away off Salamanca Rd, near Victoria University. His first game there was in 1969.

But news just landed that the building will soon go, including its eight squash courts, a gym, table tennis, and other facilities. It was here that Hell Pizza's first outlet was set up in 1996.

Murdoch would like to stop that but those in charge – Squash NZ owns the building, which sits on Wellington City Council Town Belt land, while Victoria University manages the club – see demolition as a fait accompli.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Gary Murdoch played his first game of squash at the Kelburn Squash club in 1969. He is still playing at the club aged 72 but not for long as the building is closing.

Murdoch remembers his first ever game of squash at the club. It was 1969, three years after moving from Blackball on the West Coast to Wellington.

Regular users of Club Kelburn were on Tuesday told the club would close at the end of September.

The building, “required extensive repairs and a much-improved maintenance plan in order to secure a new ground lease”, the email from the club said.

Squash NZ found out what would be involved to repair, and investigated other ownership models.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Regular users of Club Kelburn were told this week the club will close at the end of September.

“Ultimately it was determined that the facility, built in the 1960s, had reached the end of its economic lifespan and the significant investment required to bring the facility up to modern standards would be uneconomic.”

Squash NZ chief executive Jamie Tong said dealings with the council had been amicable but “really our hand was forced” by the 2017 ultimatum.

“Across the board it was just showing its age.”

The loss of eight squash courts near the central city was “huge” but he hoped the council would work new courts into any new facilities.

Council parks, sports and recreation manager Paul Andrews said little had been done on the building in the past 20 years. The council had worked with Squash NZ to look for a solution.

The squash club had 119 current members of which one-third were students. Each of the eight courts was booked about twice each per day, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Gary Murdoch has been a regular at Club Kelburn since 1969, and still remembers his first game of squash.

The gym had about 550 members – about half of whom were students.

But the decision had been made that it would wind up when the university contract ended on September 30. It would be demolished six to nine months after that.

Victoria University confirmed it managed the club since October 2019 and would continue to do so till it closed.

“Club Kelburn has been a valued member of the Kelburn community, and particularly integral to squash players around the city,” it said in a statement.

Hell PIzza founder Callum Davies said the closure was sad news. If it hadn’t been for setting up there, there may have never been a Hell Pizza.

Students from nearby university hostel Weir House would often pile down if they had been served a bad meal.

“So many fond memories, amazing views, great after-work parties and fantastic locals.”