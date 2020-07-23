Postponed now cancelled - Taupō's 70.3 Ironman now looking to 2022

Ironman competitors in TaupÅ in March 2020. The national event just scraped in before Covid-19 restrictions hit but this year's 70.3 Ironman World Champs have fallen foul of viral disruption.

Postponed and now cancelled – the 2020 edition of the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship originally set for in Taupō in November this year, then early 2021, is no more.

In making the announcement, the Ironman Group noted it was “incredibly disappointed” at having to cancel the 2020 half-Ironman world championships.

The decision was based on “the state of the pandemic around the world, border and travel restrictions, athlete qualification opportunities, our mission to host a truly competitive world championship, and our desire to provide our athletes and host communities as much preparation time as possible.”

However, mention in the announcement that work was under way to use Taupō for the event in 2022 is more than just talk, said Taupō District Council events manager Steve Giles on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Taupō town centre gets $20m transformation

* Big events back on Taupō's calendar

* 2020 IRONMAN70.3 world champs in Taupō

* Taupo wins bid to host 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship



“We’re well advanced in our planning of what a 2022 world champs event for the 70.3 will be like for Taupō.”

Since May’s announcement of the postponement for a November event, the town had been working towards preparing for the tentative March 2021 date, he said, but over the past fortnight it had “become evident that there was still too much risk involved.”

Cancellation was the only viable option for 2020, he said.

Prior to March this year about 3200 athletes had qualified for the half-Ironman world champs in Taupō, 95 per cent of whom were international.

But since the onset of Covid-19, the Ironman organisation had been unable to deliver about 50 qualifying races which would have provided the other 3000 athletes, Giles said.

Chris Marshall/Stuff Competitors in the combined TaupÅ Ironman and 70.3 Ironman in March 2020. Local organisers are hopeful the cancelled 2020 world champs will be back in 2022.

“So not only was it the Covid effect on international travel it has been the effect on a race schedule to actually qualify the athletes to get here.”

It would make for an “awkward conversation” if the event couldn’t deliver to the approximately 6000 athletes and 14,000 visitors and supporters and the town receive the financial, economic, social and cultural benefit out of hosting a world-class event, he said.

So though disappointed, he said there was “still light at the end of the tunnel and the tunnel still exists”.

He was expecting an announcement on 2022 sooner rather than later.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas echoed Giles’ sentiments, saying “if the 2022 date could be locked in that would be great news for all.”

In the end it was a sensible decision in extraordinary circumstances, he said.

“One thing’s for sure, we’ll be ready. We’ll definitely have a new airport by then.”