Compressed vertebrae and Covid-19 can't stop mountain biker Billy Meaclem

Injury and a pandemic affected mountain biker Billy Meaclem plans after the overseas events he needed to compete in to make his mark were cancelled or delayed.

Billy Meaclem’s life is all about air time.

The 21-year-old Cantabrian can often be found practising backflips, 360 spins and other mountain bike tricks at the dirt jumps at the end of Bowenvale Ave in Cashmere as he works towards become a professional mountain biker.

But the brakes have been put on Meaclem’s plans after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed or cancelled the overseas events he needed to compete in to make his mark.

He has also had to recover from a heavy crash in June that compressed two of the vertebrae in his spine, forcing him off the bike for six weeks. He’s back riding now, but his back does not feel the same as it used to.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch teen wins major mountain biking event at Crankworx in Rotorua

* Conor Macfarlane 'honoured' to receive Kelly McGarry Spirit Award at Rampage



Meaclem said he found not being able to ride his bike more painful than the physical effects of the injury.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch freeride mountain biker Billy Meaclem practises a trick.

While the hard landings were sometimes unforgiving, Meaclem said it was all part of the sport and riders could not dwell on it.

He was living off savings, so he could ride every day as he worked towards becoming a pro. He was given bikes from Commencal and received kit from various sponsors, but did not get paid.

His daily routine was to go to the Bowenvale jumps and dig in the morning to keep them maintained, before practising tricks in the afternoon.

Some tricks took months to learn. Meaclem would start out on a soft jump (which has a landing with unpacked dirt) before moving to the packed-in jumps. Having a set-up like the Bowenvale jumps was “key”, he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Meaclem is aiming to become a professional mountain biker.

Meaclem had been hooked on two wheels since taking up BMX when he was 6.

“I was sold since day one.”

He switched to mountain biking a few years later after a weekend in the Redwoods in Rotorua, racing in downhill events as much as he could.

But he realised he loved getting airborne and found himself spending more time down at the jumps.

Meaclem’s big goal is to compete at internationally-renowned freeride event Red Bull Rampage, held annually on the steep and barren cliffs in Utah.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Meaclem had a crash in June, which compressed two of his vertebrae, but he’s already back on the bike.

The event, which involves mountain bikers performing tricks while hurtling down cliffs and jumping gaps up to 25 metres long, is considered the pinnacle of the sport. New Zealand has a track record at the extreme event, with Kiwis Conor Macfarlane and the late Kelly McGarry competing in the past.

Meaclem is already well on his way to the Rampage starting line. In 2019, he was invited to the qualifier event Proving Grounds, placing ninth out of the 20-odd athletes invited to compete. Only the top three gained entry to Rampage.

His break-out event was at the Crankworx mountain biking festival in Rotorua in 2019, when he won the head-to-head knockout dual speed and style event over Swedish mountain biking legend Martin Söderström.

Meaclem placed in the top five at three other events, which was enough to claim third overall at Crankworx.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Covid-19 has delayed Meaclem's plans, but he’s getting in as much practice in the meantime as possible.

He backed it up with a strong season of overseas events through 2019, and found he enjoyed travelling to new places and meeting people.

“This is my dream lifestyle basically – if I could make this into a living it would be a pretty cool set-up.”

He was looking forward to building on those results in 2020 before Covid-19 “wrote off the whole year”.

It meant a year away from the main players in the industry in North America and Europe, and the networking opportunities that would help him turn pro.

However, the ever-positive Meaclem saw a bright side as he stayed focused on the future.

“It’s kind of good, it’s given us all time to go back to the drawing board and do some training and work on our skills for the coming season.”