Top New Zealand tennis players arrive in Fiordland for tennis invitational

Finn Tearney, of Auckland, warming up in Fiordland on Sunday as he prepares to play in his eighth Te Anau tennis invitational.

Defending tennis champion Finn Tearney is back in Te Anau and says he's grateful to have somewhere to compete after events worldwide were cancelled because of Covid-19.

Tearney is part of the line-up for the 2020 Distinction Hotels Te Anau Tennis Invitational that starts on Monday.

While Tearney is no longer a touring professional, he said some people “probably don't express how grateful they are to have somewhere to play”.

Tearney coaches in Auckland for a living, but said 2020 had been tough for his friends who made their living competing on-court or at college in America.

He hadn't put much thought into defending his title in Te Anau, but said there was less pressure as he was no longer a professional, something he gave up a few years ago.

Tearney, who has played in all the invitationals, loves the Fiordland tournament.

Te Anau was an amazing place, as was the tournament with generous financial supporters, he said.

Te Anau Tennis Club president Greg Sheppard said many people around the globe would be jealous that the Invitational was going ahead.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Te Anau Tennis Club president Greg Sheppard is ready for the 2020 Distinction Hotels Te Anau Tennis Invitational that starts on Monday.

The eight edition of the tournament the strongest field ever, so much so that Sheppard declares “there just cannot not be an epic battle in the first round”.

Corporate tickets sold out quickly and Sheppard was hopeful the good weather forecast for Monday would get plenty of general admission punters through the gates.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Isaac Beecroft, the current New Zealand champion, stretches before a warm-up in advance of playing in the 2020 Distinction Hotels Te Anau Tennis Invitational that starts on Monday.

Leading New Zealand tennis player Michael Venus won the 2017 French Open doubles title and just came back from the prestigious ATP Finals in London to play in Te Anau.

Rubin Statham has won the Te Anau title four times and Isaac Beecroft won the Wellington Open a week ago, a tournament at which Ajeet Rai was number one seed, all of whom are in the tournament.

Also playing are Alex Klintcharov, Macsen Sisam, Oliver Statham and Rubin Statham.