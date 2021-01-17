New Zealand's top skateboarders descend on Christchurch for skate festival

New Zealand's best skaters took to the ramps for the Christchurch Skate Festival.

Some of New Zealand’s top skateboarders visited the Garden City this weekend to showcase their skills at a new skate festival.

About 57 skaters wowed 300 spectators at the Duckbrewe​ Skate Festival held at the Two Thumb Brewery on Manchester St in central Christchurch on Saturday.

The festival,organised by eco-street wear company Duckewe​, hosted some of the country’s best skating talent, with 39 skaters competing in the men’s event, 11 in the under-16 category and seven in the women’s event.

South Island skate park builder Civil Parks spent just over a day building a custom ramp with the help of volunteers, which had features such as six and seven-foot extensions, a spine in the middle and a rollover.

Skaters competed for $5000 of prizes against a backdrop of music from seven local DJs and two bands.

Duckewe company director Jack Richardson said he decided to organise the festival after becoming increasingly aware there was a lack of skating competitions in the city.

“Nothing’s really been going on,” he said.

“For a lot of the youngsters you aspire to be like your heroes and you see them through the screens on your phone.

“But you don’t imagine to be able to skate with them, it’s just been so much fun to see the smiles on their faces.”

The event was run for the love of the sport, with all ticket sales contributing towards the costs of running the day, Richardson said.

He hoped it would raise the profile of skating in Christchurch and give some of the city’s top talent more exposure.

“When you’re in the community and you see how many hours of their life they dedicate to improving their skills …

“They just don’t have the opportunities here so raising the profile means these people now have the opportunities for them to put the hours of love into their sport and see it all come together.”

Wellington-based skater Bowman Hanson, 28, won the men's event.

Hanson has been skating for 15 years and competing locally and internationally the last eight.

In 2017, he qualified for the World Championship in the United States and the following year he represented Oceania at the Vans Park Series.

Hanson said the custom-built ramp and the uniqueness of hosting a skating festival at a brewery were major drawcards in getting him to the competition.

He said while there was a lack of events in the South Island, he was particularly impressed with the level of talent from the young skaters, with 13-year-old Zedyn Fellows making the top eight of the men's open event.

“The average skill level as they’re getting into 10 and 11 years old is way ahead of when I was young and trying to skate.”

Hansen thanked all those who had volunteered their time and money to make the festival happen.

Richardson said while it was still early days, he was in discussions about bringing the festival back to the city again next year, with Hagley Park and the Christchurch Adventure Park being potential options.