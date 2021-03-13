How Covid-19 hit sport for six, a day after eerie Sydney ODI

It's been 12 months since the Black Caps took on Australia in an eerie ODI in Sydney, a day before New Zealand's border restrictions began to shred the sporting calendar because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Twelve months ago this Saturday, captains Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch went to shake hands before a one-day international (ODI) between New Zealand and Australia in Sydney.

They hesitated, laughed with one another, and withdrew handshakes because of new procedures as the Covid-19 pandemic became more of a threat last March.

It was a light-hearted interaction before the match behind closed doors at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but neither Williamson nor Finch could have known that an absence of fans would soon be normal for major sporting events around the world.

Matt King/Getty Images Captains Kane Williamson, left, and Aaron Finch hesitating to shake hands before the eerie ODI in Sydney on March 13, 2020.

On commentary, former Australian fast bowler Brendon Julian said the occasion was “unprecedented”, one of the pandemic’s buzz words in its opening months, and added, “you’ll hear an echo when the ball gets hit”.

READ MORE:

* NZ Cricket 'hopeful' top players can move up Covid-19 vaccine queue before touring India, England

* Rugby Australia discuss vaccination with govt but trans-Tasman comp in doubt

* 2021 sporting outlook: The Olympic dilemma – how to stage the Games during a pandemic?



Australian opener David Warner, who loves celebrating batting milestones on the field, didn’t recognise reaching his 50 in the first innings because no crowd was applauding.

Matt King/Getty Images Australia and New Zealand’s players were all smiles after finishing the Sydney ODI, fist-pumping and elbow-bumping, but border restrictions announced the next day rubbed out the series.

Black Caps paceman Lockie Ferguson had to fetch a Finch six from the empty stands, tediously lifting seats to find the white ball, and there were more fist pumps and elbow bumps between smiling players once Australia wrapped up a comfortable 71-run win.

While losing across the ditch is a familiar feeling for the Black Caps, the novelty of an eerily empty stadium seemed like it wouldn’t last.

The Covid-19 chaos then shredded the sporting calendar.

Less than 24 hours later, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern implemented the first travel restrictions for arrivals in response to the pandemic, starting Sunday midnight that weekend.

The Black Caps, after playing on Friday night, flew home on Saturday with the ODI series postponed.

Less than two weeks later, New Zealand’s borders were closed to everyone but citizens and permanent residents and the lockdown under alert level 4 started.

The future of New Zealand’s professional sports teams was plunged into chaos and uncertainty overnight.

Some, with overseas travel at the core of their competition, faced the prospect of no future at all.

Immediately in the firing the line were the Warriors (NRL) and the Wellington Phoenix (A-League), who compete against Australian clubs every week.

David Neilson/PHOTOSPORT The Warriors were in Newcastle, Australia, when the first travel restrictions in response to Covid-19 were announced on March 14, 2020.

Super Rugby, comprised of teams from Argentina, Australia, Japan, South Africa and New Zealand, had no future as an expanded competition.

International sport was out of the question, major sports leagues and events, such as the NBA, the English Premier League, Formula One, UFC, global golf and tennis tours, were on hold, and the Tokyo Olympics were delayed 12 months after great reluctance from organisers.

Months later, ongoing Covid-19 issues led to the 12-month postponements of the women’s World Cups (cricket and rugby), originally scheduled for New Zealand in 2021. The White Ferns and the Black Ferns have to wait for a home World Cup until 2022.

What happened next?

Lockdown.

Sport vanished overnight. We stayed at home but for short walks and the drag of long queues at supermarkets. Zoom calls took off and Netflix documentary Tiger King was a distraction from Covid-19’s grip on the new world.

Meanwhile, sports organisations were in crisis, scrambling to survive financially, and resuming competitions didn’t seem possible once Covid-19 deaths began to rise.

However, New Zealand and Australia’s early success in controlling the virus – but for Victoria’s major outbreak – ensured there was hope for domestic competitions.

On May 13, New Zealand’s lockdown was lifted with a move to alert level 2.

Four days later, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced the $265 million relief package for sport.

That month, Sport New Zealand dug into its cash reserves to offer $25 million towards beleaguered community and regional sports bodies.

Meanwhile, the Warriors and the Phoenix had no option but to base themselves in Australia, or their clubs and competitions could not have continued.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images One Wellington Phoenix fan wearing a mask at their last home match in New Zealand, on March 15, 2020, against the Melbourne Victory.

The Warriors had only played two matches before the Covid-19 shutdown and had to finish their whole season across the ditch.

The Phoenix had six matches to complete before the A-League finals.

Let the games begin

The NRL made the first bold move to restart, with government approval, with Project Apollo.

Lift off was scheduled for May 28, masterminded by the ARL Commission chair, Peter V’landys.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Peter V'landys was the mastermind behind the NRL’s restart last year for May 28.

There were major doubts about whether the Warriors could commit to a full season in Australia, but the Auckland club’s players, coaches and staff left their families for their bubble life for five months, starting in Tamworth, New South Wales.

The team went through significant upheaval. Stephen Kearney was sacked as coach in June, then replaced by Todd Payten for the season, star wingers Ken Maumalo and David Fusitu’a went home in July for family reasons, and loanees were drafted in.

It seemed to galvanise the Warriors, though, who were led superbly by Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, and while they missed out on the play-offs by four points, their performances improved for a credible 10th-placed finish.

Tony Feder/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was an inspirational figure for the Warriors in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix relocated to New South Wales in July and completed their A-League campaign in August, finishing third but losing 1-0 to Perth Glory in the first week of the finals.

What about at home?

New Zealand’s shift to alert level 1 on June 8 was timely because the resumption of community sport was more difficult with restrictions on mass gatherings at level 2.

There were plans outlined for a return at level 2, but many community clubs were fully operational in June with the relaxed restrictions under level 1.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Community sport resumed in June after the Covid-19 lockdown. Pictured, a community football match between Warkworth and Manurewa on June 20.

Their perilous financial plight was eased after dire concerns about community sport’s future, easing the burden on the volunteers who ensure the clubs function each week.

Meanwhile, another striking symbol of New Zealand’s success against Covid-19 was the introduction of Super Rugby Aotearoa and the return of huge crowds with it, a world first amid the pandemic.

The revamped Kiwi competition started in Dunedin, with the Highlanders hosting the Chiefs on June 13, and rescued New Zealand’s five franchises from a financial black hole.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Blues hosted the Hurricanes before a sellout crowd at Eden Park on June 14.

The second match on June 14 between the Blues and the Hurricanes garnered global attention because it was a sellout with more than 40,000 fans at Eden Park.

Five days later, netball’s ANZ Premiership started after a 95-day wait, although the end of the regular season was cancelled in August after the return of community Covid-19 cases in Auckland.

The Central Pulse retained their title on August 23 after winning the final with a limited crowd under level 2 in Invercargill.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Central Pulse retained the ANZ Premiership title in August.

Covid-19’s first resurgence was a warning about how quickly it can upend sport again and organisations have needed to adapt and adopt contingency plans.

International sport returned to New Zealand in October, with the Bledisloe Cup between the All Blacks and Australia, and touring teams have faced the Black Caps, the White Ferns and the Silver Ferns this summer. America’s Cup syndicates also landed in October.

They needed government approval before spending 14 days in managed isolation, but Covid-19’s re-emergence, including Auckland’s February cluster, is still causing issues.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff America's Cup racing is in full swing this week.

An absence of crowds is a devastating financial blow for sporting bodies.

But Covid-19 complications have also stopped the Black Ferns from playing test rugby since August 2019 ahead of their World Cup defence on home soil.

Auckland’s ASB Classic (tennis) was also one of Covid-19’s victims.

Navigating the virus remains one of sport’s pressing concerns and the waters are still murky.