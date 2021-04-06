Trans-Tasman bubble: what it means for All Blacks, Super Rugby teams, the Warriors and Phoenix

The Highlanders and Reds could get the trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition under way in Dunedin on May 14.

New Zealand and Australia are back together again, so let the rivalry resume.

The government’s announcement on Tuesday afternoon that the trans-Tasman bubble would begin on April 19 has major ramifications for sport.

Here's what it means for New Zealand's sporting codes.

Rugby

The Super Rugby trans-Tasman competition is likely to be an immediate beneficiary of the trans-Tasman bubble.

The six-week competition is scheduled to get under way with a game between the Highlanders and Reds at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, on May 14 and conclude with a final between the two top-ranked teams on June 19.

The tournament had been shrouded in uncertainty due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions but will be a welcome change from the domestic-only Super Rugby games both countries have been playing for the past two seasons.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images The trans-Tasman bubble will could allow the All Blacks to welcome South Africa again as part of a co-hosted Rugby Championship with Australia.

Australian teams had been willing to go into hubs to make sure that it takes place, but that may no longer be necessary.

The trans-Tasman bubble will also mean that players will be able to return to their home country easily after the competition concludes, making it easier to prepare for the July test windows.

The All Blacks are set to host Italy (two tests) and Fiji (one test) in July.

Martin Hunter/Photosport It's celebration time for Super Rugby fans with the Trans-Tasman bubble opening up.

The bubble should also mean a return to relative normality for The Rugby Championship later this year. If the bubble goes ahead without any issues, The Rugby Championship could be hosted by New Zealand and Australia, with South Africa and Argentina free to travel between the two countries.

League

Warriors CEO Cameron George says Tuesday’s announcement is positive news, but hasn’t changed much for the club.

The big concern for the Warriors is that there are brief lock downs on either side of the Tasman, which would impact them, or Australian clubs coming to New Zealand, as the worst case scenario is teams stranded on either country, impacting on families and the NRL draw.

“We’re very settled, we’re very stable and we won’t change anything until we had very good confidence in the border controls, because it’s still going to be very volatile,” George said.

David Neilson/Photosport The Warriors will play their first game back in New Zealand on July 2 at the earliest.

“The last thing I’ll be supporting is anything that puts us in a high risk situation, that could eventually separate families again and or impact on our ability to play in the competition.

“So with that in mind, I can’t see it happening in the near future, we’re locked in here for another three months, which is developed around schooling and other things like that.”

The Warriors announced a month ago that they would be staying at their Terrigal base until at least late June, with potentially their first game in Auckland being against the Dragons on July 2.

The Warriors plan to travel to Auckland on June 21 following the clash against the Knights.

There is then a break in the NRL schedule for State of Origin’s standalone second match at Suncorp Stadium on June 27, giving the club time to relocate to Auckland.

At the very least, Tuesday’s announcement makes this a more likely proposition.

“This is step one in the opportunity to get back home,” George said.

“It’s a very big step, it’s now just gaining confidence and we’ve got to measure the risk, commercially and for the game.

“Our desire hasn’t changed. We want to be back home as soon as it’s feasible so we can have our team playing in front of our families, members, fans and our supportive sponsors,” Geroge said.

“When it’s safe to do so, we look forward to sharing the biggest homecoming party with everyone at Mount Smart Stadium but we need to be absolutely sure we will be able to travel to and from Australia with confidence to ensure our place in the competition isn’t jeopardised.

“But we’re so desperate to get home for our fans and commercial partners, so we’re all very excited about this being step one of the process to get us back home.”

Football

The confirmation of a trans-Tasman travel bubble opening on April 19 has opened up the possibility of the Wellington Phoenix playing two matches in New Zealand before the end of the A-League season.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The opening of the trans-Tasman bubble means Phoenix fans could soon be celebrating news of a home game in Wellington.

In a statement on Tuesday the Phoenix said they would continue to base themselves out of Wollongong in New South Wales, but have “been working on a plan to have the team and support staff return”.

“This includes travel logistics, liaising with ticket providers and investigating accommodation arrangements for all the teams involved."

“With this announcement today, these plans can now be accelerated.

“We hope to be able to make a further announcement shortly regarding the team’s ability to return to New Zealand.”

The Phoenix currently have fixtures scheduled until May 16, including two more at their temporary WIN Stadium home in Wollongong, with details of a further four, including two home matches, to round out the regular season, still to be announced.

Those matches, against Perth Glory and Western United, are the ones in line to be played in New Zealand.

In their statement, the Phoenix said they wished to stress “that no definitive decision on a return has been made as yet, particularly as there are a range of factors involved in this decision – not just for the club but the A-League in a wider sense, due to the risks involved in travelling to another country and the possibility of further Covid outbreaks in either country”.