Black Cap Devon Conway fast-tracked for residency under 'national interest' grounds

The Government has allowed in many overseas "critical" workers while Kiwi families remain separated.

Immigration NZ fast-tracked residency for South African-born New Zealand cricketer Devon Conway after it was deemed a matter of national interest.

It means that the big-hitting batsman can now safely tour to England safe in the knowledge he will be able to return to his new home, Wellington, at the tour’s end.

Immigration advisors have confirmed the criteria that allowed Conway to get New Zealand residency also sees civil engineers getting less priority to live in New Zealand than real estate agents.

At the root of it is Immigration NZ’s (INZ) Employment Visa Escalation (EVE) process which means that the government department will urgently look at visas for temporary workers and skilled residents for some applicants and associated family members if they meet certain criteria: compelling personal circumstances, humanitarian factors, or for matters of national interest.

Devon Conway in fly at the Basin Reserve when the Black Caps played Bangladesh in March.

It also prioritises professions with registration bodies – such as the Teaching Council – or people earning $106,080 per year, or $51 per hour.

News of Conway’s fast-tracked process comes as families remain divided by New Zealand's Covid -tightened borders, which this week tightened further-still as a temporary suspension was put on arrivals from India, where the virus is raging. But the Government has previously allowed entry exemptions for some foreigners, including America’s Cup teams and backers, the Wiggles, and film crews.

But those exemptions can only be applied for by those out of New Zealand, meaning Conway would have had to leave New Zealand uncertain of being accepted back.

Jeannie Melville​, from INZ, said Conway and his partner applied for priority allocation of their skilled migrant visas. It was supported by NZ Cricket and the NZ Cricket Players’ Association.

“One of the three criteria that an EVE escalation is considered under is ‘matters of national interest’,” she said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images South African born New Zealander Devon Conway was fast-tracked for New Zealand residence.

“Based on the submissions received, INZ determined that Devon Conway’s situation merited priority allocation.

“This was based on his likely inclusion in the national squad ahead of its upcoming tour to the United Kingdom and the fact that Conway would have been unable to return to New Zealand on his current work visa.” The fast-tracked visas were granted on March 29.

Conway applied for residency last year but was told there was an eight-month delay in processing applications due to Covid-19.

He lives in Wellington with fiancée Kim, who works in marketing on a skilled migrant visa, having moved here in September 2017.

Immigration lawyer Alastair McClymont​ said the EVE occupation list was based on professions that had a body – such as teachers with the Teaching Council - that they had to register with in order to work. In order to make the EVE process people had to first have a residency application in, he said. People earning at least $106,080 per year could also be considered.

That list of jobs, for which people could get the fast-track consideration included real estate agents, financial advisors, osteopaths, barristers, immigration advisors, teachers, vets, nurses, midwives, and doctors.

Immigration advisor Katy Armstrong​ knew of civil engineers unable to get the residency fast-track because they earned less than $106,080 annually and their profession was not on the list. She also knew of real estate agents who had got residency because they were on the list.

”We all have clients who have not seen their wife and kids ... and the only thing standing between them is getting residency.”

Conway was named on Thursday in the Black Caps 20-man squad for the England tour, and is highly likely to make his test debut at Lord's on June 2, and play in the World Test Championship final against India on June 18.

He is one of New Zealand Cricket's 20 Black Caps contracted players, on an annual retainer of about $120,000 plus match fees. He was awarded his first contract in May last year, three months before he became eligible to represent New Zealand. Conway played his first international for the Black Caps in November, a Twenty20 match against West Indies, and was one of the team's standout players this season.

Cricket NZ said Conway would not comment.