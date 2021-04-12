Simon Woolf returns to football after nasty Routeburn accident

Simon Woolf returned to refereeing football 15 months after suffering a serious injury on the Routeburn Track.

Just 15 months after suffering a nasty injury on the Routeburn Track, Simon Woolf has returned to the football pitch.

In January 2020, he was on the first day of the Great Walk when he slipped, severely injuring his knee and back.

After a flight in a rescue chopper, surgeons in Southland Hospital spent five hours putting his knee back together.

Doctors told the Wellington City Councillor the knee surgery and significant muscle damage to his back, would take a long time to heal.

Having been an active referee since he was 18, Woolf told the medical staff he was determined to referee again that year.

“I told the medical team that my aim was to return by the end of last season (2020). They said to me that you will be lucky to get back for the start of this season (2021).”

Covid, and the difficulty of having to get advice from his physiotherapist on Zoom, set him back.

On Saturday, however, he achieved what the doctors said was unlikely, refereeing a Masters One match between Petone and Waterside.

His back injury was like a very bad case of whiplash, and he said his preparation had largely been limited to cycling.

Going into the match, he was nervous that he would not do himself justice.

“It was a huge confidence booster. I was apprehensive going into it, but I knew I had to take the first step sometime.”

Woolf had a special reason to return to the field, his mother Inge died earlier this year, and he wanted to succeed for her.

“She told me I had to lose weight and get back on the football field.”

Although he worked hard to get fit, he has nothing but praise for the medical support he received and the encouragement from other referees.

“A huge thanks ... especially to the surgical and medical people in Invercargill, and here in Wellington, and my amazing family. It's been a huge team effort.”

On Monday, he said it had been a “blast” returning to the whistle and his body was in surprisingly good shape. Refereeing had given him a lot of pleasure, and he was now looking forward to the rest of the season.