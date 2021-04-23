Olympic Games: Javelin thrower Tori Peeters' Tokyo quest hits snag

Leading New Zealand javelin thrower Tori Peeters has been unable to hit the 62m mark this year needed to get to the Olympics.

Javelin thrower Tori Peeters is unlikely to be heading to Tokyo despite last week being named in a 15-strong athletics team for this year’s Olympic Games.

Peeters was announced in the team by the New Zealand Olympic Committee at a function at the AUT Millennium track in Auckland.

Peeters, who hails from Gore in Southland, was named alongside the likes of Olympic medallists Dame Valerie Adams, Tom Walsh, and Nick Willis.

However, Peeters’ selection came with a condition tucked towards the bottom of the media release which revealed the team.

READ MORE:

* Tokyo Olympics: Eliza McCartney among Kiwi athletes still with late shot at Games

* Tokyo Olympics: Dame Valerie Adams fires the shots as 15-strong NZ athletics squad unveiled

* 2020 Tokyo Games: How Olympic hopeful Tori Peeters gave the javelin wings



The condition was that she must throw a distance of 62m or more at specified Australian competitions before April 30 in order to maintain her place in the New Zealand team.

The 26-year-old returned to New Zealand from Australia this week without making the qualification mark.

Peeters told Stuff on Friday she was not available to speak to any media just yet.

Athletics New Zealand chief executive Peter Pfitzinger said Athletics New Zealand put forward athletes to NZOC, but it was ultimately the NZOC that had the final say over the selection of the team.

He referred questions on Peeters’ situation to the NZOC.

NZOC spokesperson Lewis Hampton pointed to the condition that Peeters was required to throw 62m or more at specified events in Australia when asked where Peeters stood in the selection process.

Peeters has a personal best of 62.04m, which she threw in Sydney last year, and it is a New Zealand record.

Corbin Strong is the only Southlander to date confirmed to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Strong has been named in the track cycling team. Fellow Southland cyclist Nick Kergozou is a reserve.