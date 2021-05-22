Tackling violence on the field: Wellington rugby leaders urged to call time on fights

Marist St Pats players were involved in a fight with OBU spectators at a recent game. But whether anyone will be disciplined is unclear. (File photo)

Pressure is mounting for Wellington rugby top brass to call time on violence on the field, after a series of ugly incidents involving players and spectators.

Calls by local sporting figures – including members of one of the clubs involved – are growing louder for club management, and the Wellington Rugby Football Union (WRFU), to blow the final whistle by taking more decisive action against the problem.

The latest scrap was at a Marist St Pats premier match with Old Boys University (OBU) on May 8. It was allegedly sparked by a racist and abusive comments made by drunk OBU supporters.

A photograph of the brawl between Petone and Marist St Pats players on November 14, which left a Petone player with serious injuries.

It followed a fight between Stokes Valley and Johnsonville players earlier the same afternoon, which led to a Stokes Valley lock being suspended for the rest of the season for kicking an opponent in the head.

MSP was also involved in a serious incident last November that left Petone player Ridge Studd with serious head injuries. MSP was subsequently banned from a sevens tournament for three years.

On May 10, two days after the latest incident, MSP chairman Rob Evans​ and OBU chairman Pete McFarlane​ both accused the other club's members of verbal abuse.

A judicial hearing was scheduled for last Thursday. But Stuff understands this did not go ahead as planned. Instead, lawyers for the organisations are said to have met behind closed doors.

On Friday, OBU, MSP and WRFC issued a joint statement, saying a meeting to “resolve any issues” had was held at the WRFU office the previous evening.

The statement condemned the use of racist slurs and vowed to “proactively call out bad behaviour and better manage issues relating to alcohol consumption at grounds.”

However, it did not state the facts of the incident and made no mention of whether any of those involved would face sanctions.

Social media seemed to be fanning the flames in the wake of the incidents. Stuff has seen racist and other offensive comments on Facebook, which appeared to have been posted by both MSP and OBU members.

Former Wellington Lion and MSP stalwart Trent Eagle​ has been outspoken in his criticism of his own club on its Facebook page.

“People need to walk away. [You] can't solve every argument with your fists. This needs to stop immediately.I don't condone racial slurs either but you just can't fight every battle with your fists. It has to stop," he wrote in a post.

His comments, however, resulted in some hostile responses, with people questioning his loyalty.

An email, obtained by Stuff , sent to OBU members by McFarlane earlier this week said the club was aware of “antagonistic remarks” made on social media, which he alleged investigations had shown were “mistaken or false".

“It is our intention to seek a full retraction and apology as well as applying for costs.”

He wrote that the club did not condone racism or any form of abuse and if it found evidence to support MSP's version of events OBU would raise the allegations with those concerned.

McFarlane issued a plea to members to keep out of social media debates “so that we can allow a robust process that considers the facts of the issue, rather than unfounded allegations that can only lead to trial by media / social networks in a way that is harmful to our rugby communities and individuals involved”.

Veteran commentator Ken Laban​ has seen it all in a long career playing league and rugby.

The latest MSP incident saddened him but he was not surprised that the aftermath had played out on social media.

"If you were to look at by the level of insult and offence that you can find on a daily basis on social media, which is just vile, there is a new level of mediocrity in the way people interact with one another."

Racism was still a reality for many rugby players and he said it needed to be stamped out.

"What we really need is a zero tolerance of ignorance."

Kelly Tuiatua​ was among those who went online to criticise Eagle

"What do you do when you are charged at by a mob of dickheads swinging punches and.... hurling racial abuse at you and your team mates? Pretty hard to walk away from that,” she said a Facebook post.

When asked about her comments, Tuiatua said her father had been racially abused and it was hard to ignore. She felt the MSP side of the incident had not been heard and all she had done on social media was defend the club.

She was also concerned that the match was played on a school ground and there had allegedly been a lot of alcohol consumed by OBU supporters.

Her account was backed up by three other witnesses spoken to by Stuff , who did not want to be identified because of concerns about the backlash they might face, whom also alleged they'd seen five or six OBU spectators drinking alcohol on the sidelines and had heard racial slurs used by the group.

Wellington College acting principal David Ashby​ said the school would not comment on the details of the incident because it was being independently investigated.

However, he acknowledged that, like all kura in Aotearoa, alcohol, smoking, drugs and vaping were banned on its grounds.

After the release of the statement, multiple MSP insiders said they felt let down by the club. One internal source labelled the investigation “a whitewash”, while another said they believed the matter had been “swept under the rug".

Freelance journalist Adam Julian​ watched the MSP-OBU fracas unfold from the pavilions, where he had been working on a radio broadcast.

He was not close enough to the spot where it happened to hear what was or wasn't said so could not comment on whether racist slurs were used. But he described what he saw as shocking.

“I think that there needs to be a national conversation around what's called the black book, the penalties that apply for foul play.

“The black book outlines a number of different acts of foul play. I think we should be looking at extending the penalties,” he said on Friday.

In a second statement, WRFU chief executive Matt Evans​ said the organisation had “zero tolerance for violence”.

Referees could issue red or yellow cards and if they missed incidents of bad behaviour, players could be cited and subject to a judicial process.

Judicial hearings were chaired by lawyers. Sanctions could include an apology, taking part in restorative justice meetings, suspension or a lifetime ban.

“New Zealand Rugby rules give guidance on the length of suspension where appropriate and what mitigating factors, such as previously clean disciplinary records, can be taken into account when issuing suspensions,” Matt Evans said.

“We will continue to strike a balance between punitive and restorative justice working with anyone who comes through our judicial processes to make sure they both understand the potential damage that can be caused by their split-second actions but also minimising the chance of repeat offending through education or other self-awareness programmes.”

Subsequent inquiries by Stuff have been met with a wall of silence by officials.

Both McFarlane and Rob Evans said earlier this week that they could not comment before Thursday's judicial hearing, but indicated they would answer questions on Friday.

However, in response to follow-up requests for comment, McFarlane directed Stuff to WRFU.

Matt Evans and Rob Evans did not respond to further questions by deadline.

This was in direct contrast to how Stokes Valley chair Graham Hardie​ and Johnsonville chair Blair Hannah​ handled the incident involving their clubs.

After the second of two judicial hearings last week in relation to that on-field fight, Hannah praised the support of the WRFU and said he appreciated that the incident had been dealt with swiftly.

Hardie said his club did not condone the actions of the player who kicked the Johnsonville rival's head and was taking the situation seriously.

In his view, clubs had a duty of care to players and their whānau and had a responsibility to ensure members were supported to become better people as well as better rugby players.

Massey University senior lecturer in sport management Dr Trish Bradbury​ agreed that club management played a key role in educating players and spectators about what behaviour was appropriate.

She said in some circumstances police may need to be involved or harsher judicial penalties dished out.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge until sport organisations do more, especially for on field and just in our wider community

“The coaches have to really get involved and I don’t think it’s something they’ve really put on the fore. I don’t think it’s their priority as more of this is happening.”

“You have to consider the role of alcohol [on perpetrators of violence]. It depends on their upbringing. It’s what they’ve known all their life. It’s how they’ve grown up and it’s how they deal with these situations and they’re just continuing it.”

