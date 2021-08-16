New Zealand rugby fan favourite Marty Banks remorseful after drink-driving incident

Former Highlander and current Southland Stag Marty Banks has been convicted for drink-driving.

New Zealand rugby fan favourite Marty Banks says he is “100 percent remorseful” following a drink-driving conviction.

The former Highlander and current Southland Stags player did not want to talk through the exact details of the offence but said he had let down fans, friends, and his family.

The 31-year-old said his gut had been churning with disappointment ever since the incident.

“It’s a very silly mistake I’ve made,” Banks said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Stags player Marty Banks kicks a penalty in the round two NPC game against Bay of Plenty in Invercargill on Sunday.

Banks said the incident happened “a while ago”.

It’s understood he pleaded guilty and was convicted and sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

As far as Banks was concerned the matter has been wrapped up and he was keen to move on.

“I’ve got to the point I just want to get on with trying to help the [Southland] Stags now.”

Southland coach Dale MacLeod said the drink-driving offence happened before Banks joined the Stags.

Banks was upfront about the situation and was very upset by his mistake when he spoke to MacLeod about it, MacLeod said.

“I wasn’t going to hang him out to dry over one mistake. If it was a trend, I would have maybe said, ‘no, we don’t want that down here’. But it’s not a trend, he is a good person who has made a mistake.”

Rob Jefferies/Getty Images Marty Banks playing for the Highlanders during the 2019 Super Rugby season.

MacLeod felt New Zealanders were good at building sportspeople up, but he added the country did just as good job shooting them down when something went wrong.

Athlete welfare was topical at the moment, and MacLeod said he personally tried to adopt a caring approach to his coaching style.

It included offering the required support when a player, such as Banks, did make mistakes.

It was decided last week that Banks would start from the bench on Southland’s NPC game against Bay of Plenty on Sunday after he missed Wednesday’s training session because of the court appearance.

Banks is expected to return to the starting lineup for Southland’s next assignment against North Harbour in Auckland on Friday night.

The first five-eighth developed into a popular figure in New Zealand rugby circles during his 39 games playing for the Highlanders, which included helping the organisation win its first Super Rugby title in 2014.

As a result of his popularity, a fan created a social media page in Banks’ name called “The Legend of Marty Banks” which now has more than 54,000 followers.

After a stint playing in Japan, Banks returned to New Zealand this year and has linked with the Southland Stags in the National Provincial Championship.

He has made his intentions clear that he wants to play Super Rugby again.