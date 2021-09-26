NZ Rugby, players see progress as Silver Lake deal is reduced but provinces keep $39m carrot

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, director Brent Impey and chief operating officer Nicki Nicol speak to media after the AGM in April.

New Zealand’s provincial unions would still get an immediate injection of $39 million but New Zealand Rugby’s planned ‘legacy’ fund would be reduced significantly under a revamped NZ Rugby-Silver Lake deal.

Stuff also understands that after months of tension, both NZ Rugby and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association now consider talks to be “constructive”, with recent direct dialogue between Silver Lake representatives and the NZRPA has been one sign of the progress that both parties agree has been made.

The provincial unions agreed to the sale of a 12.5 per cent stake for $387.5 million at the NZ Rugby AGM in April, although the NZRPA rejected this.

A restructured Silver Lake proposal was presented to the provincial unions last Friday (September 17), when it was outlined that Silver Lake would take a reduced 7.5 per cent stake in NZ Rugby’s commercial operations if the deal proceeds, albeit at a higher value than previously agreed.

That would still mean a sizeable reduction in the overall capital NZ Rugby would obtain. The 12.5 per cent proposal valued NZ Rugby $3.1 billion, but even if the new valuation is as high as a hypothetical $4 billion, a 7.5 per cent stake would deliver $300 million, a reduction of $87.5 million.

NZ Rugby is prepared to live with this but the chances of the Silver Lake deal being agreed are still regarded as a bet each way, given that NZ Rugby, Silver Lake, or the players union could all reach a point where it no longer makes sense, while a majority of provincial unions would also need to vote again to agree to it.

NZ Rugby and NZRPA talks have continued since Friday's presentation to the provincial unions, and while differences remain both parties are stressing that compromises have been made and that talks are ongoing in “good faith”, a major change in tenor following a public war of words earlier this year.

NZRPA boss Rob Nichol

The players’ union has been encouraged by Silver Lake’s ability to listen and respond to its concerns, and remains committed to finding an avenue for New Zealanders to invest in NZ Rugby’s commercial assets, either part of the Silver Lake proposal or an IPO.

The reduced Silver Lake stake and potential reduction in the overall capital coming is being viewed in two ways.

On the one hand, it leaves NZ Rugby with a greater share of its future commercial revenue, but it may also leave Silver Lake cash on the table when it might be needed to deal with the long tail of Covid-19.

NZ Rugby also wants to bolster its reserves – which have been hit hard by Covid-19 – over the next two years to between $90 million-$110 million.

The Silver Lake deal is being discussed at the same time as the next collective agreement between NZ Rugby and the NZRPA.

Regardless of the Silver Lake, New Zealand’s players are in line for a pay increase in the coming years based on increased NZ Rugby revenues, of which the players get a percentage.

Commercially attractive sponsorship deals with Ineos and Altrad have recently been concluded, and the players are likely to benefit.

In the 2016-2018 collective, the Super Rugby budget increased from $4m to 4.65m, while there were also a range of incentives for players to remain in New Zealand through the NPC.

New Zealand's rugby players are in line for a pay increase in the next collective agreement, whether the Silver Lake deal proceeds or not.

Further increases could be on the way on the back of the sponsorship deals, signalling NZ Rugby’s commercial capability even without Silver Lake.

However, NZ Rugby is also targeting revenue growth from ‘non-traditional’ areas outside broadcasting, sponsorship and match-day income, and the conclusion of the Silver Lake deal – even a reduced stake – would allow it to tap into the company’s capital and capability, which it has repeatedly described as a key part of the deal.

If NZ Rugby and the NZRPA do find agreement, the provincial unions may find themselves in the ‘kingmaker’ position with a new set of pro and cons to consider.

The guarantee that $39 million will still be available immediately will provide a significant carrot, although they will also have to be satisfied it works for them in the longer term.

Some key details in the reshaped deal remain unchanged, with Silver Lake's investment understood to be for a minimum of five years, while it has not altered its revenue growth targets for Commercial Co, the entity that would house the commercial assets.