Michael Vink wins his third Tour of Southland

Overall 2021 Tour of Southland winner, Michael Vink, (yellow jersey) of team Transport Engineering Southland-Talley’s crosses the finish line in Invercargill on Saturday.

Cantabrian Michael Vink has won a third SBS Bank Tour of Southland after a fast-paced finish into Invercargill’s Gala St on Saturday afternoon.

Vink won the opening road stage on Monday to take over the tour lead and has retained the yellow jersey throughout this week, including a record-breaking stage win in this morning’s individual time trial in Winton.

Nathan Burdon/Tour of Southland Michael Vink talks about winning his third Tour of Southland.

The Transport Engineering Southland-Talley’s rider finished runner-up twice before breaking through for victory in 2018 and 2019. He was runner-up again last year after losing a 1sec lead to Aaron Gate on the final stage.

Vink joins a who’s who of New Zealand cycling including Tino Tabak, Warwick Dalton, Brian Fowler and Hayden Roulston as riders who have won the Southland tour three times or more.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Michael Vink, of team Transport Engineering Southland-Talley’s winning the individual time trial and retaining the yellow tour leaders jersey on Saturday morning.

Campbell Stewart (Bolton Equities Black Spoke Pro Cycling) won the final stage into Invercargill.