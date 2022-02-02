Motatapu running event cancelled for second time in two years due to Covid-19 regulations

The Motatapu event has been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Motatapu run and bike event in Queenstown has been cancelled for the second time in two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Event organisers “went down every avenue” but pulled the pin on the March event on Wednesday .

Organisers were “incredibly sad and disappointed” to cancel the event, they said in an email to participants.

“We have been doing our due diligence since the country moved to the Covid-19 protection framework red setting to try and deliver an event, which is not only safe but adheres to the government guidelines.

“We really went down every avenue to give you the opportunity to get out into our stunning high-country stations.... But unfortunately, this is just not possible within the government protocols.”

Competitors can either save their entry for 2023 or receive a 60 percent refund for the Motatapu event.

The event attracts nearly 4000 competitors and this year had a new cycle track on exclusive country around the back of Queenstown’s Coronet Peak.

Organisers tried several strategies to fit within the level red regulations, but said they could not make it safe enough for athletes.

“We have been working through scenarios including, pods of 100, large holding areas at the start, separate registration areas, separated waves, a two-day format, starting far earlier than normal and finishing in the late evening.

“Also, the sheer volume of competitors we have moving through the courses makes it impossible to prevent convergence of 100 person pods and the potential spread of Covid-19 amongst our athletes.”

The event did not qualify for the government event Insurance scheme which was set up for events of more than 5000 paid competitors.

The event is set to take place in March next year. Competitors can use this year’s entry for the following year or choose a refund of only 60 percent.