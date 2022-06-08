Cycling NZ suspends endorsement for cycling hub in Invercargill

Cycling NZ has suspended its endorsement of a new performance cycling hub in Southland following after allegations have been raised about the coach who will head it.

CNZ interim chief executive officer Dr Monica Robbers said the organisation has suspended its endorsement of the G Force Performance Hub, a private coaching venture in Southland, pending the outcome of any relevant investigation.

G Force Hub was launched by coach Sid Cumming last month. It operates as an incorporated society independent of Cycling Southland and Cycling New Zealand.

Cumming, who was Cycling New Zealand’s Coach of the Year in 2019, said he was contacted on Friday night and advised him of complaints that involved him.

The matter sits with the Sport and Recreation Complaints and Mediation Service [SRCMS].

Cumming said he was unaware of the nature of the complaints, who had made them, and the timeline around when it would be worked through.

Cumming added that he had been advised by SRCMS not to comment further and he was keen to follow the process properly.

A SRCMS representative said they would not provide any detail on the matter.

Confirmation of the complaints follows Cycling NZ's decision to pull its endorsement of the new G Force Performance Cycling Hub which Cumming is the head coach.

CNZ’s executive officer had initially endorsed the hub which runs independently to both Cycling Southland and Cycling New Zealand.

However, days later Robbers said the organisation had suspended its endorsement of G Force Hub, a private coaching venture, pending the outcome of any relevant investigation.

Robbers said in late January 2022, Cycling New Zealand was made aware of possible behavioural concerns anonymously.

“We were not told, and do not know the nature of the concerns, nor do we know who raised the concerns, but we referred these concerns immediately to the Sport and Recreation Complaints and Mediation Service (SRCMS). We had not been made aware of any other issues prior to this time,'' she said.

It has since been provided with two additional complaints that have also been referred to the SRCMS.

“As a result, and as is normal practice in these types of situations, CNZ has suspended its endorsement of the G Force Hub, a private coaching venture in Southland, pending the outcome of any relevant SRCMS investigation.’’

The G Force Hub has no formal association with Cycling New Zealand, she said.

Cycling Southland general manager Tony Hammington said the organisation would not be launching its own inquiry into allegations and would await the outcome of the investigation from SRCMS.

For five and half years Cumming had been the lead coach for one of Cycling New Zealand’s four high-performance hubs, based in Invercargill.

Cycling New Zealand closed those hubs in March as a cost-cutting measure, which prompted Cumming to establish his own.

Last month Cycling NZ and High Performance Sport NZ apologised for “unresolved trauma” experienced by top cyclists, including Olivia Podmore, after the release of a review into the sport’s high performance culture.