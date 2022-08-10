Jockey Taiki Yanagida 'had no regrets' about his path, his mother says

After the death of jockey Taiki Yanagida, injured in a fall during a race, colleagues at Riccarton paused to remember "a jockey with an infectious smile", and jockey Kozzi Asano wore Yanagida's jodhpurs.

A Riccarton race meeting came to a standstill on Wednesday as the industry acknowledged the death of jockey Taiki Yanagida​.

The 28-year-old died in Waikato Hospital on Tuesday night after suffering serious head and spine injuries in a fall at the Cambridge Jockey Club on August 3.

A moment's silence was held in Christchurch, with jockeys wearing black armbands and fellow jockey Kozzi Asano wearing Yanagida’s silks for the day.

Last Wednesday, Japanese-born Yanagida was riding his mount Te Atatu Pash when the horse came down on top of him 250m from the finish line.

Yanagida’s mother Kayano​ said in a statement on Wednesday that while being a jockey is not what she would have chosen for her son, she took comfort in that he never doubted his path.

“Taiki repeatedly said he had no regrets,” Kayano said.

Yanagida had returned to Japan to visit his family a month ago and Kayano said they will always remember that when they think of him.

“Taiki’s achievements could not have been reached without the support from each of his friends, acquaintances, and horse racing associates. With their help, he was able to overcome difficulties, always aiming ever higher. We express our deep gratitude,” Kayano said.

Yanagida’s manager Ted McLachlan said not only has New Zealand lost a first class jockey but also a fantastic person, who was known for his huge smile.

McLachlan had managed Yanagida for the past 18 months.

“He badgered and badgered me, and it was one of the best decisions I’ve made, he’s a remarkable young man.”

“He was like a son, working with him every day and sorting out his rides.”

McLachlan said Yanagida’s death is going to leave a big gap in a lot of people's lives.

“He loved what he was doing. He was very focused on wanting to be a jockey and getting better at being a jockey.”

He acknowledged that Yanagida was well aware of the risk of the sport.

“He had such a love and passion for the sport. But jockeys can’t go out thinking of the risks.”

Friend, colleague and jumps jockey Emily Farr said everyone at Wexford Stables in Matamata, where Yanagida did his apprenticeship under Lance O'Sullivan and Andrew Scott, was devastated.

“He was hardworking, polite, incredibly humble, he was the nicest guy, I haven’t got enough words to describe how great he was.”

Farr said Yanagida was the jockey you put on the sensitive horses to get the best out of them.

“He’s one of the kindest jockeys in my eyes. His passion for horses was incredible.”

Farr said Yanagida was very dedicated to his job and wouldn’t go out partying with the rest of them.

“His work ethic, he had a place he wanted to achieve, and he wasn’t going to stop until he achieved what he dreamed.”

McLachlan expected there to be a memorial held in New Zealand before Yanagida’s ashes were taken to Japan, with his mother Kayano, and younger sister Chiaki, arrived from Japan last Friday.

NZTR chief executive Bruce Sharrock said an account had been set up for those wanting to provide some form of support for the family.

Donations can be made to 01-0517-0063944-07 using the reference Taiki.

Meanwhile, Australian-based Kiwi jockey Michael Walker has told Australian media, he’s not who he used to be after a serious fall in Melbourne on August 2.

He was airlifted to hospital and placed in a coma after a fall at Pakenham jumpouts.

The Group 1 winning jockey has been cleared of any spinal or internal injuries having been brought out of the induced coma on Friday.

It’s reported that Walker doesn’t know when he will be able to leave hospital or what the long-term effects of his brain trauma is.