Aotearoa's oldest Olympic coach, Arch Jelley, celebrates 100th birthday

Arch Jelley shaking hands with runner Hamish Carson who he coached during the 2016 Olympics. (File photo)

A former Olympic-level athletics coach, who retired in his mid 90s, credits his long life to quitting drinking in the 80s and always having “plenty to do”, as he celebrates turning 100.

Arch Jelley, who coached athletes for over six decades, celebrated turning 100 on Saturday with over 100 friends, family and members of the athletic community.

For the last 20 years Jelley has lived at Pinesong Retirement Village in West Auckland’s Green Bay with his second wife Jean, the pair spend their days playing bridge both online and at the local club, along with playing lawn bowls.

“Turning 100 doesn’t feel any different than how I’ve ever felt – I think it’s just a bit of a shock when you first look at that number,” Jelley said.

Jelley has been regarded as one of the oldest sport coaches in the world, retiring after the 2016 Rio Olympics, in his mid 90s.

He began coaching in 1959 and later helped guide legendary runner Sir John Walker to a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

YouTube New Zealand's John Walker wins the 1500m at the boycott-plagued 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

Jelley originally retired from coaching in 2000, but made a return five years later to coach 1500m runner Hamish Carson, retiring for a second time in 2018.

The secret to Jelley’s longevity was mainly down to luck, he said, but added he lived a relatively active lifestyle and had never been much of a smoker or drinker, giving up alcohol completely in 1987.

“I think I’ve always had plenty to do – I’m obsessive about athletics and bridge and I think passion keeps me going.”

Jelley said he’d received a birthday card from the Queen and while he hadn’t met her in person he did recall meeting the late Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the Commonwealth Games back in 1978.

Andrew Labett/Supplied Former Olympic runner John Walker, right, with Jelley, after Walker was inducted as a life member of Athletics New Zealand.

Before Jelley’s career in coaching he’d been a runner himself, growing up in Dunedin, until World War II began and he served in the navy.

After the war he became a teacher and moved to Auckland in 1957 where he began coaching athletics alongside his teaching career.

”There’s so many good memories from that time but working with John Walker throughout the years was great.

”We first met around 1970 when he came up to me after a race saying he’d been beaten, I helped him get a training schedule going, a year later he came back and told me he wanted to take it seriously and that’s how it began.”

Jelley met his first wife, Rachel, in the 1950s and the pair had three children together who all still live in Auckland.

Rachel Jelley died in 2000 and he later married Jean who he met playing bridge – the pair have eight children, 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren between them.

Arch Jelley/Supplied Arch Jelley (left), was married to his second wife Jean by celebrant Joe McMenamin (right), in 2002.

At the age of 98, Jelley was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his work as a coach and an administrator in athletics and bridge.

”I’m still surprised by that,” Jelley said, "I wondered who on Earth could have nominated a 98-year-old coach.”

Jelley said he had been looking forward to his birthday celebration but was glad it was an event that happened “once every hundred years”.

His 99-year-old sister who lives in Cromwell had travelled up for the party, along with athletes he had coached, including John Walker.