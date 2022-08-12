Public farewell for jockey Taiki Yanagida to be held in Matamata

After the death of jockey Taiki Yanagida, injured in a fall during a race, colleagues at Riccarton paused to remember "a jockey with an infectious smile", and jockey Kozzi Asano wore Yanagida's jodhpurs.

A public memorial for jockey Taiki Yanagida will be held in Matamata on Monday.

The 28-year-old died in Waikato Hospital on Tuesday night after suffering serious head and spine injuries in a fall at the Cambridge Jockey Club on August 3.

A moment's silence was held at the Riccarton race meeting in Christchurch on Wednesday, with jockeys wearing black armbands and fellow jockey Kozzi Asano wearing Yanagida’s silks for the day.

The public memorial service will be in the Epsom Lounge at Matamata racecourse at 1pm.

A private family service and cremation will be held on Friday.

Japanese-born Yanagida was riding Te Atatu Pash when the horse came down on top of him 250m from the finish line.

Yanagida’s mother, Kayano,​ said in a statement on Wednesday that while being a jockey was not what she would have chosen for her son, she took comfort in that he never doubted his path.

“Taiki repeatedly said he had no regrets,” Kayano said.

“Taiki’s achievements could not have been reached without the support from each of his friends, acquaintances and horse racing associates. With their help, he was able to overcome difficulties, always aiming ever higher. We express our deep gratitude,” Kayano said.

Those wanting to donate to the Yanagida family are invited to do so through the following account: 01-0517-0063944-07 with the reference Taiki.