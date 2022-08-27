Obituary: Tim Chamberlain, the visionary behind New Zealand Runner magazine

Tim Chamberlain designed and edited the first New Zealand Runner magazine in 1978, quickly establishing it as a vehicle for the new “cultural phenomenon”.

Tim Chamberlain: editor, publisher; b May 21, 1949; d July 20, 2022

Tim Chamberlain, who has died of cancer, aged 73, founded the world-leading New Zealand Runner magazine in 1978, and published and edited it through its peak years. He was also a significant running photographer, and headed a graphic design business in Auckland for 30 years.

A magazine devoted to running was a visionary concept, and a courageous one in a market as small as New Zealand’s. Yet in June 1978, as publisher, editor, feature-writer, and photographer, with a flimsy budget of $3000 that was quickly blown, Chamberlain (then only 29) produced the first issue of an ambitious 48-page full-colour magazine titled New Zealand Runner.

His initial editor's letter included the definition of running as “a cultural phenomenon that cuts across all divisions”, and “a dynamic leisure time activity anyone can enjoy”, visions that were ahead of their time.

Photosport New Zealander Allison Roe winning the New York Marathon in 1981, the year in which she also won the Boston Marathon. She was among a lineup of celebrated runners who wrote for Chamberlain’s magazine.

Chamberlain’s perfectionism in editing and design, and his quiet ability to recruit and support a strong team of writers and photographers, made New Zealand Runner a major vehicle for the new culture. Celebrity runners like Rod Dixon, Allison Roe, Anne Audain, Lorraine Moller, Dick Quax, and John Davies wrote for him, as well as coaches, sports health specialists, and some of New Zealand's leading journalists and sports writers, including Warwick Roger, Garth Gilmour, Kevin Norquay, and Roger Robinson.

He published and edited it bi-monthly from 1978 to 1985, the boom years of the first global running movement. It was seen as a world leader among the new wave of specialist running magazines, despite its minimal budget.

Addison Charles (Tim) Chamberlain was born in Nelson. A regional class schoolboy runner, he ran a 4:43 mile at age 15. In age, he came halfway between two Nelson running celebrities, brothers John and Rod Dixon, who lived in the next street. His heroes, he said, were Arthur Lydiard and his athletes, and “Lydiard's Run to the Top made a huge impact on me”.

Supplied New Zealand Runner's first cover, from 1978. The magazine, produced on a shoestring budget, helped define a new culture.

At the University of Canterbury, his interest moved to books, especially travel writing. After short-term jobs in Wellington, Chamberlain moved back to Nelson to train as a paediatric nurse, a career that appealed to his compassionate impulse. Qualifying with the highest grade then awarded for the thesis element of the course, he resigned from nursing, and went to America, to explore new possibilities for his own life, especially in a literary direction.

The American entrepreneurial spirit inspired him. Returning to New Zealand, he worked for a while selling ads in Auckland, but was hankering for independence. Observing the greatly increased numbers of runners on the streets, an extraordinary new vision took shape in his mind. To test it, he took his camera to Tamaki Drive and privately “covered” the 1978 Round the Bays fun run. With that evidence, he decided to combine this sudden growth of mass running with his literary impulse and desire to establish his own business. He quickly set about learning the basics of magazine production.

New Zealand Runner almost made it into profit, reaching 15,000 subscribers in 33 countries, with Air New Zealand carrying the magazine as in-flight reading. But advertising was hard to sell, and Chamberlain's ultimate reward was the response of his readers. Runners of those years remember how important the magazine was, and many still treasure full sets.

“Subscribers would write passionate letters saying how they read every word ... I think we captured the aura of that golden age of New Zealand running. I’m also proud of the coverage we gave women, and the way we stayed in touch with the person who just ran for fitness,” Chamberlain said in an interview.

Jane Sanders/Stuff Legendary athletics coach Arthur Lydiard in 2004. Lydiard and his athletes were Tim Chamberlain’s heroes.

To dip into any issue from 1978 to 1985 is to become absorbed into a culture that seems egalitarian yet heroic and historic, visually and spiritually inseparable from the New Zealand terrain, a significant activity that merits significant writing and images. Almost 50 years on, the magazine has become an important research source.

Exhausted by its demands and cost, Chamberlain had to move on after eight years. New Zealand Runner remained important locally under various editors for another 20 years, but never regained the sustained quality or international standing of the Chamberlain era. It died in 2005 after 132 issues. Five of Chamberlain’s powerful photographs of Arthur Lydiard were reprinted in the last issue. Chamberlain’s own self-effacing modesty made him intently observant, and adept, as photographer, writer, or editor, at capturing the more overt energy of successful people like Lydiard, or the running movement as a whole.

After New Zealand Runner, he established a boutique graphic-design business, and moved into book publishing and production, as Southwestern, Exisle, and Streamline Creative. With his scrupulous artistic and editorial eye, Chamberlain never cut a production corner or published a shoddy page. If perfection cost more, he would pay for it himself.

Tim Chamberlain A photo of author and academic Roger Robinson, taken by Tim Chamberlain.

His first book was Roger Robinson’s Heroes and Sparrows: a Celebration of Running (1986; revised second edition 2011), now seen as a pioneer in presenting running as a mass culture (for runner sparrows equally with heroes) and in extending the literary range of sportswriting. It made an impact in America. Several later books produced by Chamberlain were finalists in the New Zealand Book Awards, including Bob Harvey's Untamed Coast and Robinson's Robert Louis Stevenson: His Best Pacific Writings. Visual triumphs include Paddy Ryan's photographic Fiji's Natural Heritage and Madelene Allen's historical Wake of the Invercauld.

Chamberlain contributed occasional writing to anthologies and magazines, including the American Marathon & Beyond. He published some of these in the personal collection, Going with the Country: Writings on Running, People, and Places (2014). Among his unpublished manuscripts is an investigatory narrative of a possible secret love affair in New Zealand by Che Guevara. Chamberlain leaves another legacy in his photographs, including creative images of runners in stunning New Zealand settings like the Southern Alps or Mount Taranaki.

Chamberlain is survived by his partner, Berna Luna, and siblings Lyn Foulds of Christchurch and John Chamberlain of Blenheim.

With contributions from Roger Robinson, John Chamberlain, Lyn Foulds, Mike Moore.