Top jockey Matthew Cameron stripped of racing licence in wake of indecent assault

Matthew Cameron will have to apply for an exemption and then reapply for his licence to ride again.

Top jockey Matthew Cameron has been stripped of his racing licence in the wake of his conviction for indecent assault.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to 90 hours’ community work and ordered to pay $900 to the victim, on Tuesday in the Hamilton District Court after pleading guilty ot the booze-fuelled assault.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing posted the ruling on Tuesday night that Cameron is now a prohibited person under the third schedule of the New Zealand rules of racing, after his conviction.

This means his licence has automatically been revoked for two years. He is also not allowed to enter any racecourse.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Top jockey Matthew Cameron appears in Hamilton District Court on a charge of indecent assault on a man over 16.

Cameron is able to apply for an exemption from being a prohibited person via the exemptions' committee, but he would then have to reapply for his licence.

He currently sits ninth on the jockey premiership with the new racing season having begun on August 1.

In the 17 days he’s had two wins, two seconds and two thirds from 12 starts.

Details of the incident were laid out in court this week.

About 2am on Sunday, July 25, in 2021, Cameron’s victim and his girlfriend went to bed in a horse truck, the court heard.

Some time between then and 6am, Cameron ended up in the luton bed above the cab of the truck, where they were sleeping, and he lay next to the victim.

“At about 6am the victim woke to the feeling of a hand down his pants and his genitals being manually stimulated,” the summary of facts said.

The man was half asleep, not yet fully conscious of what was happening, so rolled away.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Matthew Cameron has over 1400 race wins and currently sits ninth on the premier table (file photo).

“Less than a minute later the victim felt an arm come across his body. He felt a hand go into his pants and again felt his genitals being manually stimulated.”

The victim realised it was Cameron and yelled, screamed and verbally abused him, which woke others in the truck – who were sleeping on couches and on the floor.

“The defendant made his way to the door of the horse truck, commented on wanting to collect his shoes and vape device, then promptly left.”

Cameron later said he had largely no recollection of the events in the horse truck and did not recall touching the victim’s genitals.

Defence lawyer Mark Sturm said a conviction would mean the end of the only career Cameron had known – he became a jockey at 15 years old.

The New Zealand Racing Board had a disciplinary process and strict rules, Sturm said.

Cameron’s statistics show he has won more than 1400 races.

"He doesn't have a fallback position in terms of life skills in terms of what he could do,” said Sturm.