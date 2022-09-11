Taranaki athletes win gold as part of New Zealand para waka ama team

Taranaki para paddlers Jo Beverland and Ben Hekenui had a very successful run, winning golds at the IVF Va’a World Sprint Champs in the UK August.

Two Taranaki athletes who turned to sport in recovery from horrific injuries have won gold medals on the world stage.

Jo Beverland and Ben Hekenui competed in the waka ama (outrigger canoe) world championships in the United Kingdom in August and got a sweep of medals.

They were also joined by fellow Taranaki paddler Nathan Tuuta, who went along for the first time as the NZ Para Waka Ama elite squad’s co-manager.

“Ben, Nathan and myself, were individually very honoured to be representing our Taranaki waka ama whānau and the Taranaki area in general,” Beverland said.

READ MORE:

* Horouta Waka Hoe claim trophy for 10th time at waka ama sprint national champs

* Gisborne hotshots out to defend title at national waka ama sprint champs

* Northland women claim over 60s waka ama world title



“I was also given the honour and asked to be a co-bearer of the New Zealand flag at the opening ceremony with one of our upcoming rangatahi paddlers, Hunter Hewson.”

At the IVF Va’a World Sprint Champs Beverland came away with gold in the 250m (VL3) single para women, 500m (VL3) single para women, silver in the 500m V12 mixed para, and bronze in the 500m V6 mixed para, and 1000m turns V6 mixed para.

LISA BURD/Stuff Beverland has learnt to walk again after being paralysed from the chest down, and Hekenui is a double amputee.

Hekenui, who has also played for the NZ Wheelchair Basketball team, got gold in the 500m V6 mixed para, and silver in the 500m V12 mixed para and 1000m turns V6 mixed para.

Beverland has learnt to walk again after being paralysed from the chest down, and Hekenui is a double amputee.

“VL is the para classification you are given for the level of disability you have. V1 being the lowest is assigned to paddlers with the highest level of disability right up to VL4,” Beverland said.

“It felt amazing winning Gold, lots of emotions came over me mostly thoughts of all my family and friends and everyone that helped and supported me being there.”

The New Zealand team overall got 43 gold medals, 24 silver, and 22 bronze.

The event took place at Lake Dorney, a purpose built rowing lake in the prestigious Eton College complex in Buckinghamshire.

LISA BURD/Stuff Beverland said it was an honour to represent Taranaki.

During their time overseas they got to get some other travel in and take in the sights.

“Some of us got a chance to do a one-day trip to Paris via the Euro-train, went up the Eiffel Tower and saw a few of the other well-known sites in the city, then we all had a one-day trip to London and took in some of the tourist sites there.

“Overall, we had an amazing time and thoroughly enjoyed the competition and meeting new people and other teams from around the world.”