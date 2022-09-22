No hurdle too big for Nelson's own obstacle course racing champ

Kevin Ford from Wakefield near Nelson is aiming for another win at the Obstacle Course Racing world championships - this time in Vermont, United States.

Wakefield man Kevin Ford is not afraid of an uphill battle.

The 52-year-old has been preparing to tackle about 90 obstacles, including scaling walls, nets and climbing ropes, while racing up and down a mountain this week.

The feat is just one of several facing athletes at the Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) world championships in Vermont, in northeastern United States from September 23 – 25.

Ford is no stranger to the OCR world championships – having taken part in the event in the UK in 2018 and winning his age group in “the pro division” at the championships there the following year.

READ MORE:

* Nelson's Spartan warriors go mad in Australia

* Commando crawling through Nelson mud helps boost life education

* Canines clash at the Dog Agility Championship Show in Timaru



Julia Kelly/Supplied Ford prepares for the world championships on a series of obstacles in his backyard.

But the event in Vermont would be different to the one in Essex in the UK, he said.

“There’s a big hill involved.

“Every muscle in your body will be working at some stage, in a different way.”

The championships at the Stratton Mountain Ski Resort featured a “15 km classic” involving 1200m worth of climb – on a slope twice as high as the highest peak in Nelson’s Grampians – with an average of 90 obstacles along the way.

Ford was also taking part in the “3k championship” on the hill, comprising 24 obstacles, a team relay, and the 100m sprint with eight obstacles – ranging from rope climb, to spinning wheels and a cargo net – which he had entered twice.

SUPPLIED Kevin Ford, racing in the Obstacle Racing World champs in the UK in 2019, is aiming for another title in the US this month.

Competitors could retry an obstacle if they failed it, he said.

“You need to finish all obstacles and get through in the quickest time to win.”

Ford discovered the sport after a group of Nelsonians went to compete in an obstacle event with his sister, who was based in Australia.

On their return, they decided to set a similar event up in Nelson about eight years ago – known as Wairua Warrior.

Ford helped design and make the obstacles at the course at Cable Bay, and took part in the event.

The course had since been certified as an OCR world championship qualifying event – the only one in New Zealand, he said.

Three Nelsonians qualified for the champs in the UK in 2018, and three in 2019, but he was the only Nelsonian taking part in Vermont. Rhys Cunningham from Queenstown was also competing.

The world champs in the UK had prepared him for all kinds of weather – with a hot summer in 2018 followed by a very wet one in 2019.

“The rain just made everything muddy, a lot slipperier.”

Ford has been training about eight times a week on top of full time job, training mostly at the gym but also on 28 obstacles in his backyard in Wakefield, near Nelson.

Julia Kelly/Supplied Ford unleashes his inner ninja warrior, training for the OCR world champs on obstacles in his Wakefield garden.

Obstacles in his garden included the basic water carry, to an A frame set of rings known as a Valkyrie, he said.

“I’m fortunate enough that I’ve got a really good trainer: my fiancee ... which definitely helps out.”

“She keeps me on the straight and narrow, and actually pushes me further than what someone else could do. “

His fiancee Julia Kelly knew what his limits were, he said.

“She knows how to push them a wee bit further.

“I probably wouldn’t be able to do this at my age unless I did have Jules as a P.T. [personal trainer]”

Ford hadn’t come across another sport where competitors were so friendly and encouraging to each other, He said.

But that wasn’t what attracted him to it, he said.

“I just like playing on stuff.”