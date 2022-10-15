An athletics champ at 90: Marcia Kathleen Veronica Petley MNZM, 1929-2022

Marcia Petley kept running because "I don't want to be an old lady". She’s pictured in 2015, aged 86, before heading to the Athletics World Champs.

In 2019, at the age of 90, Marcia Petley enjoyed success as an international athlete for the final time. Competing in the World Masters Athletics Championships in Toruń, Poland, required new skills. Marcia's first indoor competition, she was conscious of the challenges posed by slanted lanes and rules which required runners to keep wholly within them. Her preparation was upset by a late leg injury. Yet, as she had done throughout her long, storied career, Marcia triumphed through hard training and determination, winning four gold medals, one for each event entered. The Hamiltonian became world indoor champion in the 60-metre sprint, the 200-metre run, the weight throw and the hammer throw. She was, formally, the fastest 90-year-old woman on the planet.

Marcia had earlier declared that Toruń would be her international swansong. She would be tempted by the 2020 Masters in Toronto but a combination of Covid-19 and a persistent knee injury conspired to confirm retirement. However, frustrated at the slowness of the public health system, at age 91 Marcia took out a reverse mortgage on her house to finance a knee replacement privately. A comeback thus became a possibility.

SUPPLIED After growing up and going to school in Hamilton, Marcia Petley took on roles including being a window dresser at Woolworths and working as an usherette.

Marcia was defined by her perseverance. Quitting was never an option. By way of explaining what motivated her to keep running, she once told an interviewer, "I don't want to be an old lady".

National and international athletics ensured that Marcia was never far away from the news headlines. In her working life she was equally a groundbreaker. The first woman to manage a Kerridge Odeon film theatre, for four decades she ran Hamilton's Embassy Theatre, overseeing not only daily screenings but all touring shows. Until the Founders Theatre opened in late 1962, the Embassy was the city's pre-eminent live venue, hosting theatre, musical performances, boxing matches and professional wrestling. Marcia's domain showcased the likes of Ralph Richardson, Cilla Black, Eartha Kitt, The Seekers and a cantankerous Danny Kaye, to name but a few. Its "late night, double feature picture show[s]" also famously inspired regular patron Richard O'Brien in the writing of cinema's most enduring cult classic.

Stuff Marcia Petley amassed a collection of medals. She's pictured in 2012.

Marcia Kathleen Veronica Davis was born 13 January 1929 in Frankton, Hamilton, the second child of James Davis and Ellen Davis. She had an elder brother George, known as 'Buster'. Marcia and her sibling were raised by their paternal grandparents, George and Ellen Davis, who ran a shop on Frankton's Massey St.

Marcia attended Frankton Primary School, where her scholastic excellence matched her athletic prowess. Declared dux, she was equally renowned for her skills and enthusiasm for maypole dancing.

Marcia's secondary education was enjoyed at Hamilton Technical College. Teenage recreation involved trips to Auckland with lifelong friend Ivy Cargill, staying on a farm, learning to clay pigeon shoot and mess around in boats.

SUPPLIED Marcia Petley’s time with the Frankton Athletic Club covered everything from digging tracks to dominating age group competitions.

Marcia's first job was at Woolworths. Employed as a window dresser, she had responsibility for designing the often elaborate promotional displays popular in the era, often making her own creations from scratch. In the evenings she and Ivy worked as usherettes at Frankton's Roxy Picture Theatre - later to be renamed The Vogue - whose manager was known for his thirsty disposition. An afternoon excursion to the Whatawhata public house, courtesy of said employer, with Marcia and Ivy decidedly underage, initiated the 18-year-olds into the country's drinking culture but was not immediately repeated. Although neither could recall how exactly they made it back to work on time, the young ladies managed to seat a full session in the evening screening, an achievement given their condition.

Marica loved to dance. She was a regular patron of the Starlight Ballroom on Angelsea St. Catching a ride home from a dance one night in the late 1940s she struck up a rapport with the taxi driver, John Petley. Romance blossomed. Marcia and John were married 13 February 1950. They were to have three children: Murray, Robin and Karen.

When Kerridge Odeon purchased Hamilton's Theatre Royal in 1950, renaming it the Embassy Theatre, Marcia was appointed manager, a position she held until 1989, when the cinema closed. With television a decade away, the movies were still the country's prime popular entertainment but there was no shortage of competition, with three rival theatres on Victoria St alone. Marcia oversaw the 1953 refurbishment of the Embassy, an effort by Kerridge to modernise a "picture palace" that had first opened in 1915.

Hamilton Central Library For years, Marcia Petley was the manager of Hamilton’s Embassy Theatre, pictured here in 1992.

According to one former employee, Marcia had two distinct managerial personas. To the public she was the professional, no-nonsense businesswoman, a "go-getter" attuned to contemporary trends in cinema exhibition, proud of "her theatre", willing and able to turn away drunk and disorderly patrons or to chase down and apprehend youngsters foolish enough to steal posters or day bills from the lobby. Woe betide any who mistook her for an "elderly lady in heels": few could outpace the future world champion sprinter.

To employees, in whom she inspired loyalty and respect, Marcia was kind, fun-loving and ever supportive of her staff's professional development, even to the extent of encouraging them to work elsewhere, to gain experience. "There was always laughter coming from the ticket box" says one former worker, with Marcia seeing the funnier side of drunk or impoverished punters, as queues for the latest Bruce Lee kung fu epic would extend from the Embassy up to The Regent, in the middle of town.

Marcia and John were foundation members of the Frankton Athletic Club in 1964, with Marcia the inaugural secretary. Aside from dominating age group competitions, she would hold a variety of administrative positions within the club for the rest of her life. Her vast contributions include the digging and laying of tracks, fundraising, publicity and the policing of her beloved Porritt Stadium, ensuring only paid up, respectful members could train upon it.

Stuff Marcia Petley was known for “policing” her beloved Porritt Stadium. She’s pictured there in 2009.

If Marcia's involvement with athletics was rekindled initially through the participation of her children her dedication to age group competition was grounded in tragedy. When son Robin was killed in a car accident in 1981, aged just 23, Marcia came to see running as a positive focus and means of dealing with her grief.

Marcia first competed at a world championship in Rome in 1985, gaining medals in both the 400 metres and 800 metres. Thereafter, she was a feature of almost every New Zealand, Oceanic and World Masters Championship, winning 20 world medals alone between 1987 and 2013. Finland, in 2009, was a particular triumph. Aged 80, Marcia won the 200 metres, was placed second in the 400 metres, third in the 800 metres and was part of the world record setting New Zealand team which won the 4 by 400 metre relay in the 75-year age bracket, competing against runners five years her junior. She also enjoyed success as a triple jumper and hammer thrower.

Marcia played a significant role in the administration of her sport at a regional and national level, serving as secretary of Waikato Masters Athletics from 1987 to 2014 and as a board member of New Zealand Masters Athletics from 1994. Known for her letter writing and funding application skills, she assisted with the organisation of major athletics competitions both in the Waikato and on the national stage.

SUPPLIED Services to athletics meant Marcia Petley became a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015.

In the 2015 Queen's Birthday Honours list, Marcia became a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to athletics.

After the closure of the Embassy Theatre Marcia showed no interest in retiring. She worked in a panelbeating shop in her 70s and then as a part-time caregiver, only reluctantly relinquishing the position at age 91 and then only because of Covid-related restrictions.

Beyond athletics, Marcia's other passion in life was gardening. She and John designed and nurtured a beautiful garden on their Ellicott Road property - "she the brains, he the brawn" - one which was to win many a prize in formal competition. Marcia was not above some last minute micromanagement, using nail scissors at midnight, trimming to perfection by torchlight.

Marcia was known for her broad smile, generosity and loyalty to friends. An inspiration to fellow runners, ever encouraging of the new and the inexperienced, as both a woman in business and a world-class athlete she set an example to follow.

Marcia Kathleen Veronica Petley died 23 September 2022. She is survived by her son Murray and her daughter Karen.