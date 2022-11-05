Veteran driver denied last chance at NZ Trotting Cup over whipping infringement

Colin DeFilippi has been a passionate driver and breeder of horses for 48 years.

A popular veteran driver has been denied the chance to race a horse he bred and trained in what was going to be his last drive in the New Zealand Trotting Cup.

An emotional Colin DeFilippi appeared before the Racing Integrity Board (RIB) on Saturday to appeal the decision to suspend him from racing from November 1 until November 10 after a whip infringement.

DeFilippi was charged with using his whip with more than a wrist-flicking motion while piloting the horse Happy Place in Kaikōura last Monday.

Chief stipendiary steward Nigel McIntyre said DeFilippi used his whip 10 to 12 times in the last phase of the race.

However, appeal judges said “there was no suggestion” that DeFilippi drives in a manner that “abuses any welfare issues” even though they would not let him race.

Under new whip rules that were introduced in 2020 drivers must not use a whip excessively and can only apply the whip in a wrist-only flicking motion that does not engage with the shoulder of the horse.

Defilippi doesn’t deny he’s fallen foul of the rule for the second time in six months, but pleaded with the appeal board to allow him to serve his suspension after the New Zealand Trotting Cup on Tuesday.

He was denied.

He has been a passionate driver and breeder of horses for 48 years and his lifetime of racing came down to this year's New Zealand Trotting Cup where he believed his own horse, Heza Sport, had a real chance of winning.

The refusal to defer the suspension has come at the same time as he buried his brother Mike last week – a fellow harness racing stalwart.

DeFilippi has been supported by the wider harness racing community. He has even had drivers saying they will refuse to drive on Tuesday.

A stunned DeFilippi referred to what he termed as the inconsistencies of the RIB.

Through his lawyer he raised a previous finding from the RIB that allowed Natalie Rasmussen to be fined $1000 for excessive use of the whip rather than be suspended.

In response the appeal board said rules were different when Rasmussen’s complaint was heard.

They said the ruling was under “different parameters” when rules required whip strokes above 10 needed to be assessed. Under that system, Rasmussen would have been penalised on one stroke.

Afterwards an emotional DeFilippi was angry at what might have been.

“I trained and put f...ing hours into him. It’s a joke.”