Historic win 'surreal' for first local Tour of Southland winner in 28 years

Josh Burnett relaxes at home after becoming the first Southlander in 28 years to win the 2022 SBS Bank Tour of Southland.

Southlander Josh Burnett has just pulled off an historic feat, but relaxing at home with a beer and his teammates on Sunday, he says it hasn’t sunk in yet.

“It’s been a big week,” the 22-year-old said from his home in Rimu, just outside Invercargill: “It’s surreal.”

Burnett has become the first local rider since 1994 to win the SBS Bank Tour of Southland.

It’s not something he ever imagined for himself when someone snapped a photo of him in Jack Bauer’s yellow jersey back in 2010, but he’s worked hard to earn it himself.

When nine-year-old Burnett was snapped in Bauer’s jersey, he was fully immersed in BMX racing.

However, dad Ginge Burnett was a team driver for the tour and Josh happened to spend plenty of time with the professional road racing cyclists, which was how the photo came about.

He went on to carve out a successful career as a mountain biker, winning two national titles before switching to road cycling seriously this year.

Burnett had taken up the discipline as training for mountain biking, and then ended up winning stage four of the tour in 2021.

SUPPLIED Josh Burnett posing in Jack Bauer’s Tour of Southland yellow jersey as a nine-year-old in 2009. He had no idea that winning it himself was in his future.

When he isn’t training Burnett studies law at the University of Otago, but he’s got his sights set on a career as a professional cyclist “in some shape or form”.

“It’s just something I’ve always done, since I was seven. It’s not something I thought too much about.”

Between studies and cycling there wasn’t much more to his life right now, he said.

“There’s nothing else. I don’t have time to do anything else. It just takes up every hour of the day.”

After kicking back and celebrating his win with family and friends on Sunday afternoon, Burnett was heading back to Dunedin on Monday morning for an exam.

With no more races scheduled for the rest of the year, he was looking forward to taking a break from the pressure.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southlander Josh Burnett, of team Creation Signs-MitoQ, celebrates his win with his teammates, from left, James Williamson, George Jackson, Ben Oliver and Sam Ritchie, while team manager James Canny sprays them with champagne. Obscured on the left is the sixth rider Theo Gilbertson.

Ginge said it was a relief to see his son rewarded for all the hard work he’d been putting in behind the scenes.

“It’s satisfying to see that has archived one of his goals.”

He was also grateful to the team Burnett had found in Theo Gilbertson, James Williamson, George Jackson, Ben Oliver and Sam Ritchie.

“Josh wouldn’t have won without his team. It’s pretty cool. The friendship they have is important.”

Mum Ange Burnett says she’s extremely proud of her son.

”I just know what he sacrificed to get to this point,” she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff 2022 SBS Bank Tour of Southland winner Josh Burnett poses with Doug Bath, who was the last Southlander to win the title back in 1994.

Burnett (Creation Signs-MitoQ) started the final 77km stage on Saturday from Winton to Invercargill with a 43sec advantage over Australian Carter Bettles (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast), with leading under 23 rider Josh Kench (Powenet) trailing by 56sec in third place.

Ironically, the Southlander who last won the Tour of Southland, Doug Bath in 1994, also sold Burnett his first bike.

Bath was more than pleased to pass on the torch to the 22-year-old.

“Josh is such a special kid and such a special bike rider. To be honest this is a record that should have gone a long time ago. There are lots of really cool bike riders from here that have gone close in the past, but it just hasn’t worked out.”