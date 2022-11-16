Chain smoking 50-year-old runs a marathon in China in 3.5 hours
Smoking might catch up to this 50-year-old marathon runner, but it hasn’t yet.
The man known by the nickname “Uncle Chen” this month ran the Xin’anjiang Marathon in Jiande, China, in a more than respectable three hour and 28 minutes, Canadian Running reported.
Photos of Chen smoking went viral on Chinese social media app Weibo last week. The marathon organisers then shared his finishing certificate. Chen finished 574th overall in 3:28:45 out of nearly 1500 runners.
Anecdotal reports say Chen only smokes when he runs, according to Canadian Runner.
Many on Weibo shared complained that Chen was allowed to smoke during the race. “This type of behaviour should be banned from the race,” one commented. “I feel bad for the runners around him,” said another.