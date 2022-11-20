'I love you, Ruby Tui': 10-year-old super fan has big boots to fill

Freida Lindsay with all of her signed Black Ferns gear.

While Ruby Tui is a phenomenal athlete, author and legend in the making, it's her other qualities that have earned the adoration of one little Auckland girl.

Freida Lindsay has just got home from school on Friday and is listing all the reasons she loves the rugby star; it’s a long list, so we’ll just take the top three.

First up is her demeanour: “she’s always smiling”; second is her memory: “she remembered me straight away” and the third reason is actually the most important to the 10-year-old Freida.

“She always uses her manners.”

Tui and her Black Ferns teammates last week thrilled New Zealand by winning The Rugby World Cup, but it's also their conduct off the field that’s firmly cemented them in the nation’s hearts.

In both the lead-up and days following that victory, the team has met with fans from around the country, further confirming their good-sorts status and inspiring young players.

Tui last week gifted her winner’s medal to an 11-year-old leukaemia survivor, an act that doesn’t surprise Freida in the slightest: “she’s really very kind”.

Freida has proof of that kindness in the pair of rugby boots hanging from her bed. She scored them after attending every Auckland Black Ferns’ game while sporting a streak of red hair like her idol and bearing a sign declaring ‘They're not girls, they’re legends. Boom!’

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The boots signed by members of the World Cup-winning Black Ferns.

Tui gave her the boots after Freida met her following a captain’s run.

“The next day we went to the game and I went down and asked if she remembered me and she said yes; that made me so happy. Then I asked if I could have her boots and she said yes again. She’s so nice.”

Since then, when the boots aren’t hanging on her bed, they’re being worn about the house or carted off to school, usually in the company of a rugby ball that came courtesy of assistant coach Whitney Hansen.

“Whitney gave me a fist bump and when I went to get her signature she gave me the ball they'd been training with; she’s so kind.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Freida Lindsay and her idol Ruby Tui.

Freida’s mum Sarah says she’s incredibly grateful to the Black Ferns who have inspired her sports-mad daughter. While the rest of the family certainly aren’t fanatics, and Sarah admits to knowing nothing about rugby, they’ve been caught up in the national mania surrounding the team.

“It’s amazing for so many reasons; it's not just the game. it’s women, underdogs and human rights.”

But perhaps the most amazing thing of all, she says, is that Freida is unaware of impact the record-breaking Ferns have made on all of the above.

“We say “oh my god it’s amazing what they’ve done for women’s sport” but she just says “these are awesome rugby players”. These kids are going to grow up thinking it's the norm.”

Even so, issues of gender-equality have been sparking conversations in the household where Sarah and Freida have been reading Tui’s popular autobiography together.

“Last night Freida said she thought Ruby was rich, and couldn’t understand why she wasn’t when the All Blacks are.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruby Tui sporting the boots in the World Cup final at Eden Park.

Ultimately though, Sarah is thankful her daughter and all the other little girls have women like the Black Ferns to look up to. Their skill is undeniable, of course, though their kindness, manners and approachability make them the heroes so sorely needed these days.

“They’re making my job as a mother much easier.”

And finally the last say goes to Freida who when asked if she’d like to send a message to Tui jumps at the chance.

“I love you Ruby Tui.”