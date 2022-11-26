West Coast a breeding ground for tough sporting heroes

Many sports stars from the West Coast have reached the top of their game.

Despite its small population of almost 33,000, the West Coast is a breeding ground for a remarkable calibre of sporting talent, locals say.

From 1967 Boston marathon winner Dave McKenie to Black Ferns superstar and World Cup winner Ruby Tui, the West Coast has spawned multiple world-class athletes.

Former star runner Josh Komen, from Greymouth, said the West Coast was known for the minerals that built New Zealand: gold, coal, and timber.

“We live in an untamed natural wilderness, the weather can be harsh, and to extract those rare minerals you have to be willing to work ... in any condition that’s thrown at you.”

Komen was gunning his way to glory as a runner, claiming a national championship 800m silver medal and setting his sights on the Commonwealth Games, when he was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2011.

He endured two cancer diagnoses and a stem cell transplant that saved his life, but nearly claimed it at the same time when he developed graft vs host disease​., which is a disorder where the donated stem cells attack the body.

Komen, who has written about his life in a book called The Wind at My Back, said great West Coast sportspeople included Tony “Butch” Coll who played 30 tests for the Kiwis and was inducted into the Kiwi’s Hall of Fame, Phill​ Jones who spent 14 years playing for the Tall Blacks, and Eddie Gray who placed third at the World Cross Country Championships in 1971.

“These names have paved the way for the current generation of West Coast high performers,” he said.

Stuff West Coaster Josh Komen was on his way to the Commonwealth Games before he was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Other talented West Coasters include:

Paul Coll, the current world number two and former number one squash player and twice Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Ruth Croft, a world-class ultra-runner and winner of this year's 100-mile Western States Endurance Run – the most notorious ultra-race in the world.

Tim Bateman, a former Crusaders and Hurricanes Rugby player and New Zealand Māori captain

Griffin Neame, the North Queensland NRL player.

Holly Robinson, a gold medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics and multiple medallist at World Champs and Commonwealth Games

And Ruby Tui, an Olympic gold and silver medallist and current Black Ferns superstar and World Cup winner.

“These names are just a few of the many that are shining bright as gold on the world stage... We all know it rains a lot on the Coast, and it's raining talent, sporting talent,” Komen said.

Gold medallist Paul Coll at the medal ceremony for the Men's Singles Squash Final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

He believed the reason West Coasters did well in sports was because the small population offered young people opportunities they might not get in cities.

“The town doesn't offer the shopping malls and commercialism of the big city. However, if you choose to partake in sport on the Coast you're all in.”

Access to multiple sports was “as easy as putting your hand into a bag of liquorice allsorts”.

“I remember finishing my paper round, biking to rugby training, then to basketball, league training the next day. League and rugby games both on the same Saturday.”

Local talent got noticed and “just like our gold, coal and timber gets shipped away”, Komen said.

SUPPLIED Kiwi Ruth Croft has won one of the world's toughest ultra marathon races. (File photo)

Trail running sensation Ruth Croft, from Stillwater near Greymouth, said the West Coast made people tough.

She ran more than 17 hours to reach the podium in a stunning debut at the Western States Endurance Run, one of the world’s most-competitive ultramarathons, in 2021.

“I remember going to a cross-country race between Greymouth and Hokitika, it was a real cross-country race on a farm. The farmer had forgotten to turn off the electric fence,” she said.

“Then you would go to regionals in Christchurch and it would be in Hagley Park. I used to think that it was not even a real cross-country. I always mentally drew on the conditions I had been training in at home.”

Dave Rogers/Getty Images Ruby Tui won the World Rugby Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Tui was born in Wellington, but moved to the Coast, where her mother’s family were from, during her high school years.

She told the Australian Women’s Weekly that sport on the West Coast allowed her to make instant friends in a new place. She attended John Paul II High School in Greymouth and participated in every sport it offered.

“I played everything: Netball, soccer, rugby, squash. I'd spend all day at the courts, reffing, jumping into other games,” she told the magazine.

Batemen said he also played every sport he could on the Coast.

“Rugby, league, soccer, basketball, cricket, tennis, athletics, and then lots of social sports like netball and hockey too.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tim Bateman during a Crusaders Super Rugby Aotearoa training session in 2021.

“All of these sports helped me in rugby in so many ways, especially basketball. The speed, footwork and skills that basketball helped me develop absolutely made me a better rugby player. Getting smashed in league most weeks by bigger and stronger players also helped,” he said.

Coll said his uncle Tony, who played and captained the New Zealand Kiwis, was his sporting hero.

“Family was everything for me. Mum and Dad were very good sportspeople but never forced me into anything, they were just the best role models through their actions.

“Me and my brother also competed in everything so from a young age we learned how to win,” he said.

Neame said Greymouth installed hard work, toughness and competitiveness in him.

“This in my opinion is the DNA of a Coaster. That’s not just in sport but in life, with work, raising children, the day-to-day business, so you grow up with those values around you every day.”

Dan Peled/Getty Images Griffin Neame of the Cowboys scores a try during the round three NRL match in March. (File photo)

“I remember my grandad getting the ride-on mower and mowing a strip of grass down the hay field across the road from our house and that became my javelin runway. It was a huge talking point for our wee town.”

Sport Canterbury’s West Coast manager Jack O’Connor said he coached a 10-year-old Neame in hockey and remembered him as “very coachable”.

“It’s been neat to watch him now doing his job giving 100% of what’s required.”

O’Connor said West Coast children had the chance to try lots of different sports because of the efforts of many dedicated volunteers.

“When they do settle on their sport of choice they really excel because they have learned and taken a little bit of everything.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Greymouth may be home to only 14,000 or so people, but it’s produced multiple sporting stars.

However, he acknowledged it was harder for children from more rural part of the Coast, where there would not be enough people to make up teams, and for those whose parents could not afford the cost.

In those cases, more travel, time and effort was required but funding was available for children who showed promise, he said.

Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said the West Coast was a great place to bring up kids.

“The region has such a rich sporting legacy, good facilities, great sporting pathways, and an untamed natural wilderness for a backyard; making it the perfect place for kids to thrive,” he said.

“Sporting opportunities in the main centres can have very regiments structures, while on the Coast kids are still free to try their hand at a variety of sports helping them become far more balanced.”