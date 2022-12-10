The Special Olympics, where the massive disco is is enjoyed as much as the medals

Colin Bailey from Wellington was the country’s first Special Olympic athlete in 1983, and is competing at the 2022 games.

Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes, coaches, volunteers and supporters have flooded into Hamilton this week for their four-yearly pinnacle event, the Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games. These games for athletes with an intellectual disability are truly unique among other sporting competitions of this size, as they capture the true essence and beauty of sport, where having fun and making friends is the only thing that matters.

No one knows Special Olympics like National Summer Games veterans, Colin Bailey and Tim Watson. Both have competed at every National Summer Games since the first event in New Zealand in the 1980s and this weekend they are lining up in their tenth National Summer Games in Hamilton alongside 1300 other athletes and coaches.

Bailey from Wellington, who became the country’s first Special Olympic athlete in 1983, is a sporting trailblazer credited with paving the way for others to follow his example. After decades in the pool at these games he has now swapped his swimming goggles for a ten-pin bowling ball.

Tim Watson, 51 from Northland, a former distance runner, is also taking things a little slower, albeit very competitively, and ran out (or walked this time) in the 50m and 100m walk events as well as the shotput throw.

KARL DRURY/SUPPLIED Hamilton will host the Special Olympics in 2022, and the event is now less than 200 days away. Video first published May 24 2022.

Born with very poor muscle tone, Watson didn’t walk until he was two. When he was around 20, his parents made the tough decision to let their son move to Whangārei, so he could progress his learning. It was around this time that Special Olympics became part of his life. When asked how Special Olympics has affected his life, he says simply “I would miss it”.

Every one of the athletes competing at Hamilton can tell a story of perseverance, courage, hard work and finding their passion through sport. Their stories are heart-warming and as with all sports, there are the “superstars”.

Waikato swimmer Melissa Donoghue is one of the favourites in the Hamilton pool. Melissa’s younger sister Brooke, one of the country’s elite rowers and Olympic silver medallist, is a great supporter. “We sometimes do fitness work together,” says Melissa who was born with Seckel syndrome which has slowed her growth.

Supplied Tim Watson, a National Summer Games veteran, is pictured competing in Wellington in 2017.

She started in Special Olympics in 2007 through a friend and loved the competition and also meeting new people. She competed at three National Games, as well as the 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi, where she claimed two silvers and a bronze. Her favourite distance is the 400m freestyle and she also races the 200 individual medley.

Melissa has managed to turn her passion into paid employment as a swim instructor at Hamilton’s Waterworld after impressing management with her persistence as a volunteer.

SUPPLIED Waikato swimmer Melissa Donoghue is a Special Olympics competitor who came back from the 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi with three medals.

Another Special Olympics superstar, long-distance runner Te Huia Apaapa, 25 of Tauranga, is proud of the “Rocket Man” moniker that he earned by completing six marathons, 40 half-marathons, and numerous triathlons all over the country.

Competing in Special Olympics and other sporting events has been life changing for Te Huia and his family trying to manage his autism, intellectual disability and epilepsy, since he was adopted by his mother and assistant coach Dawn Staples from the age of five.

Like many Special Olympics athletes, Te Huia faced many challenges growth up, trying to fit in at school and dealing with teachers and peers who did not understand his particular needs. All that changed when he found his own community among athletes with intellectual disabilities. This weekend he is “sprinting” over the shorter distances of 1500m and 3000m.

SUPPLIED Te Huia Apaapa, 25 of Tauranga, is a Special Olympics superstar and long-distance runner who has earned the moniker "Rocket Man".

Sport making a difference

The Special Olympics movement was started in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy-Shriver, the sister of President John F. Kennedy, who recognised how sports could benefit the health, confidence and isolation of people with intellectual disabilities. Grant Quinn founded Special Olympics New Zealand in 1983 when the first New Zealand team, which included Colin Bailey and three other swimmers, competed in the World Summer Games in the United States.

Special Olympics New Zealand chief executive Carolyn Young admits that organising the games has been particularly difficult this year given uncertainties over Covid-19. The games were scheduled to take place last year, but organisers made the difficult decision to postpone due to the pandemic.

“We are in a different environment this year, but ensuring the health and safety of those coming to the games has been paramount,” she says.

Planning the National Summer Games has been a mega job including transporting and accommodating athletes, coaches and their supporters, and organising competitions for ten sports across eight Hamilton venues.

Alden Williams/Stuff Uncertainties around Covid made organising the games extra difficult this year, Special Olympics New Zealand chief executive Carolyn Young said.

Volunteers are key to the games’ success and around 600 people, mainly from the Waikato area, have put up their hands to help.

Around 150 of the volunteers, mostly with a professional background, are delivering the Healthy Athlete Programme (HAP), a health screening and education programme for all athletes which includes dental, podiatry, hearing, vision and health promotion.

Palmerston North physician Dr Jonathan Kok has been involved in the HAP for several years and says that people with intellectual disabilities often experience poorer health outcomes and disparities in access to quality healthcare.

“We strive to spread the important message of healthy lifestyles and wellness to our athletes and their families. It is incredibly rewarding to see our athletes embrace ideas and knowledge gained from Healthy Athletes into their daily lives,” says Dr Kok.

Fun and friendships

Volunteer manager Kieran Booth says “For many of the athletes, the National Summer Games are one of the highlights of their life, so we want to make sure they are well looked after and have a great experience.”

Fun is the phrase that keeps popping up when you speak to anyone involved in Special Olympics.

Every athlete will try to win their competition, or at least try their hardest, but for most athletes the outcome of their event almost seems to be secondary.

In fact, the massive disco party after the closing ceremony appears to be ranking just as important as taking home medals.

“In many cases, our athletes get as much joy from their team-mates or even competitors doing well, which is really the essence of sport and why we all enjoy playing sports,” Young says, adding that every competition provides plenty of touching examples of great sportsmanship.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Displays of care and sportsmanship – like concerned competitors stopping to check a peer during a race – are part of the magic of the games. Pictured are athletes in 2017 (file photo).

At the last National Summer Games in Wellington, one swimmer was scared when the Kilbirnie Pool suddenly got much deeper halfway through her race. She stopped and grabbed the line, which prompted the swimmers in the other lanes also to stop and check if she was okay, while officials were screaming at them to carry on.

In a football match, one player was set to score the first goal of the tournament for his team, only to be distracted by his shoelace coming undone. The opponent’s goalkeeper quickly bent down, not to pick up the ball, but to tie the striker’s shoelace, before resuming the action. The striker missed.

“This is why people need to come along to Special Olympics. You just can’t stop smiling, watching these amazing moments and be in awe of the many athletes who have had to overcome some huge personal challenges to be able to play sport,” Carolyn Young says.

Getting more people exposed to Special Olympics and raising awareness is a major priority for an organisation which consistently is confused with Paralympics for athletes with a physical disability.

“We fly under the radar with most people not knowing that we exist, despite having 42 clubs around the country. Our low profile makes it challenging for us to get exposure, partners and funding,” says Young, who is grateful Freemasons New Zealand has come on board as the sponsor for the National Summer Games this year and hopes that the National Summer Games will help to convince other corporate sponsors to get behind their athletes.

Olympic athlete Dylan Schmidt is definitely supporting the Games. As Special Olympics first ambassador, he plans to attend the games over the next two days to offer the athletes plenty of encouragement in their quest for medals. Schmidt won a bronze medal in trampolining at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and recently won a gold medal at the World Championships.

Diane Keenan is a media volunteer for the Special Olympics.