End of Spark Sport bad news for sports in NZ, as Sky TV regains monopoly

Cricket in New Zealand was the only significant local sport Spark was able to secure for its sports offering.

No doubt about it, New Zealand Cricket are the big winners in Friday’s announcement that Spark Sport will no longer exist from July 2023, but they might not be celebrating for too long.

All cricket in New Zealand will be shown on TVNZ from next season, through to the end of the current deal NZ Cricket had with Spark Sport, which runs until the end of the 2025-26 season.

It’s a win/win for NZ Cricket and its CEO David White, as the sport will be pulling in pay TV level money and reaching a free-to-air TV audience.

But an issue NZ Cricket and every other sporting organisation in the country faces is that we’re back to Sky TV having the monopoly of pay TV sport.

Before Spark Sport came along in March 2019, Sky TV was pretty much able to dictate how much it would pay sporting codes, aside from NZ Rugby.

Sky had a monopoly, there was the view that it treated its customers poorly, the broadcasts looked tired, lacked innovation and it treated sporting organisations poorly during negotiations.

But when Spark Sport arrived, it achieved a number of things. It freshened up the market, forced Sky Sport to raise its standards and increased the value of how much sports rights were worth, because suddenly there were two companies bidding against each other.

NRL Photos / www.photosport.nz Spark Sport needed something like the NRL to be a true competitor for Sky Sport.

“I think Spark did change the market and it did make sports rights more competitive,” White said.

“It sharpened the focus of pricing for fans and another thing they did well was the quality of their production through their partner Whisper.

“The technology on their platform had been very good and developed significantly since its inception, so there were a lot of positives.

“It is sad they’re leaving the market and it’s their business call, but in saying that, we’re delighted with the opportunity we’ve got now to promote cricket on free-to-air.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Jeff Latch, head of Spark Sport, Jolie Hodson, Spark chief Executive and David White, NZ Cricket chief executive on the day when it was announced Spark Sport had secured the cricket rights for six years.

In the UK, cricket has made a reappearance on free-to-air TV, thanks to Channel 4, while in Australia, Network Ten looks likely to beat out Seven and Foxtel for the rights for the next broadcasting deal, believed to be AU$1.5 billion (NZ$1.58 billion) for seven years, beginning in 2025.

Sporting organisations realise there is a balance to be found between the money from pay TV networks and increased eyeballs that can be found on free-to-air TV. For sponsors, it’s also more attractive to be associated with sport that will be shown to the most number of people as possible.

Up until recently, TVNZ and TV3 had backed away from live sport. They couldn’t compete with Sky TV for rights and didn’t have the space on their channels to dedicate to live sport.

But the rise in popularity streaming platforms like Netflix forced broadcasters to think again about sport. Only news and live sport can now fall into the category of being ‘appointment viewing’, everything else can be watched on demand.

“Rights costs became quite prohibitive for a while and they are still escalating,” Cate Slater, TVNZ director of content said.

“But worldwide free-to-air broadcasters see the value of live sport, to bring live audiences, particularly in this fragmenting market, where you’ve got audiences moving across multiple platforms.

“Sport is one thing that can bring huge numbers of people together and drive that live TV viewing, so strategically it’s become more important.”

TVNZ is likely to end up with lots more live sport over the next couple of years, as current deals between Spark Sport and sporting organisations get moved over to the state broadcaster.

But Slater feels sport will continue to be important for TVNZ.

“I think it will remain a bit of a mix. Sports rights are expensive, so you’ve got to be selective in which ones we go after,” she said.

“I think we’ve proved we can partner with Spark and Sky, to be able to bring free-to-air coverage of something that’s shared.

“The Olympics with Sky and the Rugby World Cup with Spark, both of those worked really effectively to deliver for both parties. But it is nice to own a code solely and be able to drive it and make the most of it.”

But for sporting organisations, the future looks uncertain. The days of Spark Sport and Sky TV outbidding each other are over and actually could have been the case for some time, as it was rumoured a few months ago that Spark were looking to get out of sport.

Stuff understands that Sky Sports’ deal to cover next month’s ASB Classic was considerably less than it had been previously and agreement was only reached for one year and the Auckland Tuatara found it difficult to get TV coverage this year.

Sky TV killed off Spark Sport by paying overs for the big sports and even though Spark had cricket in New Zealand, it needed another big ticket sport like the NRL or Supercars to lure enough subscribers.

When it lost the Premier League, essentially the writing was on the wall. It’s unlikely anyone will try to take on Sky TV again for the pay TV market in New Zealand and any competition is likely to come from TVNZ or the Discovery owned TV3.

“I’d like to think competition will stay in the market, because that’s healthy,” White said.

“It’s fantastic that TVNZ are seriously looking at sport and have done for a few years.

“I’d like to think this is going to be very successful for them, from a commercial point of view as well.

“We all want competition in the marketplace, that’s good for sport and good for the codes.”