The Kiwi rowers photoshopped out of Netflix movie Pressure Point

Pressure Point trailer including the altered photo of the 1972 Olympic gold medal-winning New Zealand rowing eight.

One of New Zealand’s most famous sporting teams has finally made it to Hollywood – but nobody told them about it and not all the crew got to go.

The 2021 movie Pressure Point, now streaming on Netflix, twice features a photo of the 1972 New Zealand rowing eight on their way to winning gold in the Munich Olympic final.

However, in the movie, the Kiwi crew in the photo is supposed to be a fictional American university team from the late 1960s.

What’s more, the heads of two rowers, Tony Hurt and Wybo Veldman, have been photoshopped out and replaced with the heads of the actors in the scene.

Rowing New Zealand isn’t happy, saying altering the photo is disrespectful.

And one of the crew says it’s “a bit cheeky”.

But the movie’s writer and one of its producers, Vojin Gjaja, insists using the New Zealand eight photo “was meant as a friendly salute, or ‘hat tip’ to a great rowing crew”.

Supplied The Original Photo: New Zealand's Olympic gold medal-winning 1972 Munich Olympics rowing eight, from right: Simon Dickie (cox), Tony Hurt, Wybo Veldman, Dick Joyce, John Hunter, Lindsay Wilson, Athol Earl, Trevor Coker, and Gary Robertson. All but Coker and Dickie remain alive. The photo was taken by Ed Lacey for photo agency Popperfoto.

SUPPLIED/Pressure Point movie The Altered Photo: New Zealand’s rowing eight on their way to winning gold at the 1972 Munich Olympics, as it appears in the movie Pressure Point (called Heart of Champions in the US). The heads of the first two rowers, Tony Hurt and Wybo Veldman, have been replaced with the faces of actors Michael Shannon and David James Elliott.

The movie tells the story of the dysfunctional Beeston University rowing eight and their new coach, Jack Murphy, played by Michael Shannon.

Shannon is one of the producers, and bitcoin billionaires and Olympic rowing twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are executive producers.

In a scene early in the movie, Murphy stares at the altered photo of the Kiwis sitting in a trophy cabinet and then reflects on it with a former crewmate, Mr Singleton, played by David James Elliott.

“We had a good boat,” muses Murphy.

“Yeah we did,” replies Singleton, making it apparent the pair were part of a previous Beeston crew.

Supplied New Zealand's 1972 Olympic rowing eight after receiving their gold medals. It was the first time the anthem God Defend New Zealand was played at an Olympics rather than God Save the Queen. The crew were true amateurs, who triumphed against teams that were effectively professionals, and using performance-enhancing drugs.

After being contacted by Stuff, Gjaja explained how the photo came to be used.

Gjaja said as they prepared for this scene in the movie, the props department found a dozen rowing photos from the 60s or 70s that could be used.

The movie’s director, Michael Mailer (son of literary great Norman Mailer), asked Gjaja to choose one, given Gjaja had rowed at elite university level in the late 80s.

Gjaja said several of the photos were good, but he was drawn to this particular one.

He saw there was a note on the photo that it was from 1972 and realising this was an Olympic year, became curious and did some research. He “only then learned about” the 1972 New Zealand eight and their epic year, culminating with a gold medal in Munich.

“With that impressive backstory, I told the director, ‘This is the boat’.”

The producers bought the licence to use the photo from Getty Images.

Gjaja said he wasn’t sure anyone would recognise it, given rowing is a minority sport in much of the world.

Mike White/Stuff Tony Hurt, the stroke of the 1972 crew, who has been erased in the movie Pressure Point.

However, it didn't take long for those associated with the New Zealand crew to notice the photo and how it had been altered.

Hurt hasn’t watched the movie, but wasn’t too worried about being replaced.

“I’ve seen that photo used on many occasions for different things and people just use it whenever they want to. There’s nothing that we can do about it.”

Hurt added that he and Hollywood haven't had much luck.

The only time he’d been there was in 1971 when the New Zealand rowers stopped off in Los Angeles on their way to Europe, and a friend offered to take them for a drive into Hollywood’s heart.

“And about six or seven of us got into this bloody old Cadillac convertible and drove off, but about halfway down the bloody road it broke down, so we all had to get out and push this thing till we found somewhere to put it.”

Another of the crew, which recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of their gold medal-winning row at Munich, said everyone had taken their brush with Tinsel Town positively.

Mike White/Stuff Members of the 1972 Olympic men's rowing eight gathered in Wellington in September 2022 for the 50th anniversary of their victory. From left: Tony Hurt, Athol Earl, Lindsay Wilson, Sue Phillips (widow of Trevor Coker), John Hunter, Dick Joyce.

Dick Joyce, a double Olympic gold medallist in rowing, said it would be the only time he was acknowledged by Hollywood.

He said the photoshopping of the photo wasn’t very well done, but “it doesn’t really matter – they were the two ugliest bastards in the crew, anyway. That’s the lighthearted attitude most of us have taken”.

“To my view, it was a bit cheeky to use it without at least telling us.

“But we all recognise it’s not our photo to complain about.”

STUFF The crew of the gold medal-winning 1972 Olympic men's rowing eight recently gathered in Wellington to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their legendary race.

However, Rowing New Zealand chief executive Geoff Barry was less positive about the use of the iconic crew in the movie, and the lack of notification or acknowledgement.

“Although some say any publicity is good publicity, and we normally encourage any initiative that drives awareness of our sport, we do find the fact that they have superimposed the actors’ heads in place of the heads of two well-known New Zealand rowers, a bit disrespectful to the rowers themselves, their families, and to fellow rowers.”

But Gjaja stresses his use of the photo in the movie was born of “quiet admiration”.

“I hope it rekindles some wonderful memories for the 1972 crew.”