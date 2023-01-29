Stockcar driver left with broken ribs, cracked vertebra after nasty crash

Stockcar driver Wade Sweeting is recovering well from a nasty cage hit at the Canterbury Stockcar Champs and is already planning his return to the track.

The Marlborough-based engineering apprentice had entered the race off the back of a pretty successful crack at nationals in Auckland, coming tenth in the Salter Cartage New Zealand Stockcar Championship Finals in December.

The 20-year-old seemed set to continue his good run at Woodford Glen on January 14, in third place on points as he started the final race.

In his second lap he had quickly moved from the back of the pack into fourth place, ahead of nearly 30 cars, his father Mark Sweeting said.

“He went up the wall and was rolled by one car, so he was sitting in the middle of the track upside down and the officials put the red lights on for everyone to stop, but a young and inexperienced driver – I don’t know if he just didn’t see it – drove into the back of his roll cage.”

Mark, who always travelled with his 20-year-old son to stockcar events as a support person, said watching the crash unfold he did not immediately realise how seriously his son had been injured.

SUPPLIED Stockcar driver Wade Sweeting is in good spirits despite a number of injuries earlier this month.

“But when they opened the gate and the ambulance drove out I knew he was in a bad way.”

His mother, at home in Marlborough watching a live stream, was also pretty worried, Mark said.

Wade was unconscious inside the vehicle for about two minutes while it was rolled back onto its wheels, and it took another 10 minutes or so to free him from the wreck.

“Because the whole seat was pushed onto the steering wheel, and the roll cage was pushed up around him,” Mark said.

“He came to, but didn’t really know where he was ... but he got out of the car himself, in a pretty dazed state.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Engineer apprentice Wade Sweeting, 20, pictured after coming tenth at nationals in Auckland in December.

Wade was taken to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance.

“It was quite a long night.

“I just want to thank the track staff and the first aid staff that attended Wade so quickly, and the staff at Christchurch Hospital were amazing. When we came out of that ambulance and went into the Emergency Department ... I think there were about three doctors and four nurses there waiting for Wade and working on him, just because of the head injury they wanted to get on top of it, because he was so badly concussed.

“They did x-rays and a CT scan and his head and neck were cleared of any damage, it was just the concussion effects. But he’s got a bruised right eye socket, a broken shoulder blade, five broken ribs and a cracked vertebra, and bruising on the lungs, from the impact of the seatbelts holding him in place.”

SUPPLIED Wade’s stockcar needs a bit of work after rolling and then taking a cage hit.

Wade had bounced back remarkably quick, Mark said.

“He’s a fit young fella, that would have helped him ... although he was quiet that first week, he was pretty shocked when he saw his car back sitting in the shed – the state of it and extent of the damage.”

They even went to watch a race in Nelson last weekend, Wade just observing in the audience.

“We really just wanted to let everybody know he was alive ... and doing OK, as much as he can be OK.”

He would likely miss at least one upcoming race with the Canterbury Crushers, although he would probably still go along in the support team, but Mark thought his son could be racing again in March if he healed as expected.

Supplied Wade Sweeting pictured at the Salter Cartage New Zealand Stockcar Championship Finals in Auckland in December.

There was also a lot of repair work needed on the stockcar, which would come with a “pretty big bill”, Mark said.

“They’re not just items sitting in a shop. We will have to hunt to find the right things.

“We’ll have to replace the roll cage now, and the seat cracked the back of his helmet, so he’ll have to buy a new helmet ... it’s normally $3000 because he wears a carbon fibre helmet, which is lighter on his head, so in an accident like this there’s not a big weight on your head to strain your neck.”

He was hopeful some more sponsors would come on board to support Wade in pursuing his passion, and help him repair the car and get back behind the steering wheel, Mark said.