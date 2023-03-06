Sport to watch in 2023

Sport to watch in 2023sponsored
With a packed sporting calendar for the year ahead, take in all the action with Sky Sport. With Sky Sport you can enjoy sport at your fingertips, including five major World Cups, all the Super Rugby, Formula 1®, Supercars, the PGA Tour, the Premier League, tennis Grand Slams, and even a taste of France with the Tour de France. There's plenty more on the cards, too, with netball, Bathurst and the NBL in the mix and on your big screen, all with Sky Sport.
2023 the year of the World Cups
It's an unprecedented World Cup season across a range of codes, with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup already underway in South Africa. Running through the month, expect huge sixes in the final scheduled for 27 February.
July has the FIFA Women's World Cup™ kicking off with an opening match between the Football Ferns and Norway at Eden Park on the 20th, with the tournament – the biggest in women's world sport – ending with the final at Sydney Olympic Stadium a month later. Although the matches are right here in New Zealand and over the ditch, Sky Sport is bringing every match straight to you live and on demand.
The same month sees the Netball World Cup getting underway in South Africa on 28 July. While the Silver Ferns are the reigning champs, the Australians are dangerous, and they'll be looking to reclaim their title.
Later in the year, it's the big one: the Rugby World Cup 2023 gets underway in September with the All Blacks up against France in the opener; expect the French to be up for the challenge with the tournament on their home soil. Imagine the same pairing in the finale taking place in Paris' Stade de France on October 29…
To round out the season of World Cups, there's the ICC Men's World Cup in India lined up for October, with 10 teams targeting the most coveted prize in cricket. The BLACKCAPS have made the finals two tournaments running; find out if they can go that one step further this time around.
More games, more codes, more often on Sky Sport
More than a World Cup bonanza, there's much, much more on offer. Big events are scheduled throughout the year across multiple codes, with something worth watching every weekend – and on plenty of weekdays, too.
Whichever way works for you, here's what awaits in this massive year of sport…
While dates are subject to change, below are just some of the select fixtures to get excited for, only available on Sky Sport:
February:
- DHL Super Rugby Pacific: Starting 24 February
- Sky Super Rugby Aupiki: Starting 25 February
March:
- Rugby League: 2023 NRL Telstra Premiership Season: Starting 2 March
- Motorsport: Formula 1® World Championship: Starting 3 March
- Netball: ANZ Premiership: Starting 4 March
- Motorsport: Supercars Championship: Starting 10 March
April:
- Basketball: Sal's NBL: Starting 6 April
- Golf: 2023 Masters: Starting 7 April
- Cricket: BLACKCAPS tour of Pakistan: 13 April
- Basketball: NBA Playoffs: Starting 15 April
May:
- Tennis: Roland-Garros: Starting 28 May
- Football: Premier League: Find Round 29 May
- Rugby League: State of Origin: Starting 31 May
June:
- Basketball: NBA Finals: Starts 2 June
- Golf: Women's PGA Championship: Starts 23 June
July:
- Cycling: Tour De France: Starting 1 July
- Tennis: Wimbledon Championship: Starting 3 July
- Rugby Championship: Starts 8 July
August:
- Rugby: Bunnings NPC: Starts 5 August
- Golf: FedEx Cup Playoffs: Starts 11 August
- Football: Premier League 23/24: Starting 12 August
- Rugby: All Blacks v South Africa: 26 August
September:
- World Rowing Championships: Starts 3 September
- Rugby League: NRL Telstra Premiership Finals: Starts 8 September
- Golf: Ryder Cup: Starts 29 September
October:
- Rugby League: NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final: 1 October
- Cricket: ICC Men's World Cup starts
- Motorsport: Bathurst 1000: Starts 5 October
- Basketball: NBA 2023/24 Season starts: 18 October
November:
- Netball: Fast5
- Football: A-League
- Cricket: Women's BBL
Catch every match
