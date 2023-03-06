Sport to watch in 2023

With five major world cups lined up, if there was ever a year to need Sky Sport, it’s 2023.

With a packed sporting calendar for the year ahead, take in all the action with Sky Sport. With Sky Sport you can enjoy sport at your fingertips, including five major World Cups, all the Super Rugby, Formula 1®, Supercars, the PGA Tour, the Premier League, tennis Grand Slams, and even a taste of France with the Tour de France. There's plenty more on the cards, too, with netball, Bathurst and the NBL in the mix and on your big screen, all with Sky Sport.

2023 the year of the World Cups

It's an unprecedented World Cup season across a range of codes, with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup already underway in South Africa. Running through the month, expect huge sixes in the final scheduled for 27 February.

UNSPLASH Watch all the sporting action from around the world with Sky Sport - Bringing every match straight to you live and on demand.

July has the FIFA Women's World Cup™ kicking off with an opening match between the Football Ferns and Norway at Eden Park on the 20th, with the tournament – the biggest in women's world sport – ending with the final at Sydney Olympic Stadium a month later. Although the matches are right here in New Zealand and over the ditch, Sky Sport is bringing every match straight to you live and on demand.

The same month sees the Netball World Cup getting underway in South Africa on 28 July. While the Silver Ferns are the reigning champs, the Australians are dangerous, and they'll be looking to reclaim their title.

Later in the year, it's the big one: the Rugby World Cup 2023 gets underway in September with the All Blacks up against France in the opener; expect the French to be up for the challenge with the tournament on their home soil. Imagine the same pairing in the finale taking place in Paris' Stade de France on October 29…

UNSPLASH The Rugby World Cup 2023 gets underway in September with the All Blacks up against France in the opener.

To round out the season of World Cups, there's the ICC Men's World Cup in India lined up for October, with 10 teams targeting the most coveted prize in cricket. The BLACKCAPS have made the finals two tournaments running; find out if they can go that one step further this time around.

More games, more codes, more often on Sky Sport

More than a World Cup bonanza, there's much, much more on offer. Big events are scheduled throughout the year across multiple codes, with something worth watching every weekend – and on plenty of weekdays, too.

Watching all this sport is easy with Sky Sport. If you're not already a Sky box customer, you can stream the action with Sky Sport Now. You can get a Week, Month or Annual Pass to stream all this sport on your terms. To find out more click here

SUPPLIED Watch all the action with Sky Sport. There's much, much more on offer, with something worth watching every weekend – and on plenty of weekdays, too.

Whichever way works for you, here's what awaits in this massive year of sport…

While dates are subject to change, below are just some of the select fixtures to get excited for, only available on Sky Sport:

February:

DHL Super Rugby Pacific: Starting 24 February

Sky Super Rugby Aupiki: Starting 25 February

March:

Rugby League: 2023 NRL Telstra Premiership Season: Starting 2 March

Motorsport: Formula 1® World Championship: Starting 3 March

Netball: ANZ Premiership: Starting 4 March

Motorsport: Supercars Championship: Starting 10 March

April:

Basketball: Sal's NBL: Starting 6 April

Golf: 2023 Masters: Starting 7 April

Cricket: BLACKCAPS tour of Pakistan: 13 April

Basketball: NBA Playoffs: Starting 15 April

May:

Tennis: Roland-Garros: Starting 28 May

Football: Premier League: Find Round 29 May

Rugby League: State of Origin: Starting 31 May

June:

Basketball: NBA Finals: Starts 2 June

Golf: Women's PGA Championship: Starts 23 June

July:

Cycling: Tour De France: Starting 1 July

Tennis: Wimbledon Championship: Starting 3 July

Rugby Championship: Starts 8 July

August:

Rugby: Bunnings NPC: Starts 5 August

Golf: FedEx Cup Playoffs: Starts 11 August

Football: Premier League 23/24: Starting 12 August

Rugby: All Blacks v South Africa: 26 August

September:

World Rowing Championships: Starts 3 September

Rugby League: NRL Telstra Premiership Finals: Starts 8 September

Golf: Ryder Cup: Starts 29 September

October:

Rugby League: NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final: 1 October

Cricket: ICC Men's World Cup starts

Motorsport: Bathurst 1000: Starts 5 October

Basketball: NBA 2023/24 Season starts: 18 October

November:

Netball: Fast5

Football: A-League

Cricket: Women's BBL

Catch every match

Watch all the action with Sky Sport. With multiple options to suit every fan, click here and choose the option that's best for you.