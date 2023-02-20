Guichard wins the Milford Classic cycle race in windy conditions

Invercargill's Matt Zenovich leads eventual winner Carter Guichard over the Boyd Creek climb during the Milford Mountain Classic on Saturday.

Carter Guichard won the sprint for the line in the Milford Mountain Classic on Saturday, but he and Invercargill's Matt Zenovich finished well clear of the pack in the 120km race from Milford Sound to Te Anau.

Guichard, of Wanaka, completed the 120km race, which includes a climb to 940m above sea level at the Eastern Portal of the Homer Tunnel, in 3:13:33, just two seconds ahead of Zenovich.

Race organiser Shevaun Taberner said it was great to have a rider with Guilchard’s profile in the race.

“He was a good winner,’’ she said.

READ MORE:

* Tramper who died in Milford is the second fatality this year

* Hunter Gough wins thrilling Gore to Waikiwi Classic race

* Great Kiwi road trips: Te Anau



Guichard,19, has spent the last five months in Europe with the Professional AG2R Citroen under-19 development team.

Conditions had been windy on parts of the road and quite a few of the riders had said it had made racing difficult, Taberner said.

The annaul race attracted 110 riders, which was down on recent years.