How can the Black Caps beat England and their 'Bazball' tactics?

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

WRITE ON STUFF: The Black Caps suffered a convincing 267 run defeat in the first game of their two match test series against England.

Many are now pondering just how the Kiwis can overcome England's aggresive "Bazball" style of play inspired by new coach, former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum. This approach saw England declare for 325 on day one of the first test at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval.

This left some fans scratching their heads, but paid off for England, who dismissed New Zealand for totals of 306 and 126 in their two innings. England's second innings total of 374 was more than enough to secure a big win.

Fast bowler Matt Henry has been called up for the second test in Wellington to bolster the bowling for the series decider starting on Friday.

Rain is forecast for the first two days of the match at the Basin Reserve. This may also make winning harder for the Kiwis.

Stuff How can the Black Caps beat England? Share your thoughts.

How can the Black Caps bounce back to beat their old foes? We want you to share your thoughts.

Should they play their own style of game, or is a more aggressive approach required to match England? Tell us why.

Are changes to the Black Caps lineup needed, and if so, who should be brought in?

How should New Zealand play given the rain forecast for the first two days?

Is England simply too good for the Black Caps at the moment, and what areas of New Zealand's game need improvement to get to their level?

We're looking for submissions of between 400-800 words to be published in Stuff Nation. To share what the Black Caps need to do to beat England, hit the contribute button, or email: stuffnation@stuff.co.nz.